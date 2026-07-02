Belgium vs Senegal Live Update: Habib Diarra Scores In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Clash Against Red Devils | WATCH Here

Belgium vs Senegal Live Update: Habib Diarra scored the opening goal in the Belgium vs Senegal round of 32 clash. The Senegalese midfielder opened the scoring in the 24th minute to put the African nation ahead before the first hydration break. Meanwhile, the Red Devils, who were considered the favourites for today’s game, conceded first in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts. With an hour of the game still left to play, it would be interesting to see how Belgium responds, having been undefeated in their last 16 international matches.

Belgium vs Senegal Live Update: Habib Diarra puts Les Lions de la Teranga in lead









It took only 24 minutes for Senegal to take the lead after coming into the clash as the underdogs. Habib Diarra, who plays on the right flank for the African nation in the midfield department, scored the first goal. However, as much as the name on the scoresheet would be Diarra, it was a goal created by a great team effort. Sadio Mane from the left wing struck a cross into the box which was met by a header from one of the Senegal forwards. However, the header resulted in the ball hitting the goal post and setting up a tap-in for Diarra.

Belgium vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Criticism for defensive units

Both Belgium and Senegal have been under criticism for their defence in recent games. With this goal, Belgium, which has some of the top players in their lineup have been put under some pressure.

Senegal to match FIFA World Cup performance from Qatar?

Senegal in the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar made it to the Round of 16. If the scoreline remains the same then the African nation would manage their position from the previous edition. However, the best ever finish for Senegal came in 2002 when they made it to the Quarter-Finals.

FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32: Belgium vs Senegal LIVE

At the time of writing, 44 minutes of the first half has been played and thanks to Habib Diarra, Senegal is in the lead with added injury time left to be played at Seattle Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32: Belgium vs Senegal Lineups

Belgium: Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

Senegal: Mory Diaw; Diatta, Ciss, Niakhaté, Jakobs; H Diarra, I Gueye, P Gueye; I Ndiaye, Sarr, Mané

Also Read: England vs DR Congo Highlights: Harry Kane Brace Sends England Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

