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Home > Sports News > Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Belgium vs Turkey UEFA Nations League: Belgium will take on Turkey in their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 campaign at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on Friday, October 2. The Red Devils will be aiming to return to winning ways after their 1-0 defeat to France, while Turkey will be looking for their first points after losing their opening two matches. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 22:21 IST

Belgium vs Turkey UEFA Nations League: Belgium will take on Turkey in their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 campaign at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on Friday, October 2. The Red Devils will be aiming to return to winning ways after their 1-0 defeat to France, while Turkey will be looking for their first points after losing their opening two matches. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Belgium vs Turkey UEFA Nations League Match Details

  • Match: Belgium vs Turkey, UEFA Nations League 2026-27
  • Date: Friday, October 2, 2026
  • Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch Belgium vs Turkey Live on TV?

The Belgium vs Turkey UEFA Nations League match will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch Belgium vs Turkey Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Belgium vs Turkey UEFA Nations League match live on the Sony Liv App.

Belgium vs Turkey Team News

Belgium opened their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Italy before suffering a 1-0 defeat to France. The Red Devils are second in Group 1 of League A with three points, while Turkey are at the bottom with zero points after defeats to France and Italy. Belgium will be without Diego Moreira through suspension, while Romeo Lavia will need to pass a late fitness test after being forced off against France.

Mike Penders is also facing a late assessment. Dodi Lukebakio is expected to benefit from Moreira’s absence, with Kevin De Bruyne likely to start in an attacking role. Thibaut Courtois and Jeremy Doku are notable absentees from the Belgium squad. For Turkey, goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is available again after serving a suspension, while Abdulkerim Bardakci and Ferdi Kadioglu are expected to return to the starting XI. Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz are also expected to feature.

Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium Predicted XI: Lammens, Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, Seys, Tielemans, Lavia, Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Godts, De Ketelaere.

Turkey Predicted XI: Cakir, Celik, Bardakci, Kabak, Aydin, Ozcan, Kokcu, Kadioglu, Guler, Yilmaz, Uzun.

Belgium vs Turkey Match Prediction

Belgium will enter the contest with three points from their opening two matches, while Turkey are still searching for their first points after back-to-back defeats. Belgium have won three, drawn five and lost three of their previous 11 meetings with Turkey. However, Turkey have lost only one of their last seven matches against Belgium. The visitors are expected to provide a strong challenge, but Belgium could use their home advantage to secure a narrow victory.

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Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: UEFA Nations League

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Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

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