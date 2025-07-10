LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > Belinda Bencic Stuns Mirra Andreeva to Reach First Wimbledon Semi-Final

Belinda Bencic Stuns Mirra Andreeva to Reach First Wimbledon Semi-Final

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic reached her first Wimbledon semi-final by defeating Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in straight tie-break sets. Just over a year after giving birth, Bencic has made a stunning return, becoming the first Swiss woman since Martina Hingis to reach the semis at SW19.

Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 15:19:24 IST

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic defeated Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday (July 09) to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final with a 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) win.

Belinda Bencic’s Triumph a Year After Motherhood

Just over a year after giving birth, the former Olympic champion is having her best run at the All England Club. Since welcoming her daughter Bella in April 2024, the 28-year-old has made a remarkable comeback, rising to 35th in the world rankings after returning from maternity leave. Wimbledon seems like child’s play for Bencic this year as she dispatched Andreeva in just over two hours of compelling quarter-final action on Centre Court.

Belinda Bencic, once ranked world number four, will now face five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek for a place in Saturday’s final.
“It’s crazy, it’s unbelievable. It’s a dream come true. I tried not to think about it at match point. I’m just speechless,” Bencic said.

A Historic Swiss Return and Mental Grit

“I studied all evening yesterday to come up with a plan. I think it worked out well. With two tie-breaks, it’s not easy, it’s just a small edge.”

This marks Belinda Bencic’s second Grand Slam semi-final appearance, her first ending in defeat at the 2019 US Open, two years before she claimed gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. She is now the first Swiss woman to reach a Wimbledon semi-final since Martina Hingis 27 years ago.

“I’m very proud. I didn’t say it to myself much before, but since having Bella, I say it every day. It’s not just me — I couldn’t do it without my amazing family and team,” Bencic added. “We worked so hard on the comeback. We’re enjoying life on tour, and to play great is a bonus. I’m just really happy to be playing again, because my body allows it.” Meanwhile, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the youngest Wimbledon women’s quarter-finalist since 2007, had cruised through her earlier rounds without dropping a set, under the guidance of former champion Conchita Martinez. But Bencic, locked in and resilient, even played through a painful cracked toenail in the second set to secure the win.

“They always crack. It is the life of a tennis player,” Bencic said. “I didn’t want to take a medical time-out so you didn’t have to see this.”

Also Read:  Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and How To Watch Live

Tags: Belinda Bencicwimbledon

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?