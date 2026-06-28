Ben Stokes Announces Shock International Retirement During ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, Weeks After Nightclub Controversy

ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: England national cricket team Test captain Ben Stokes shocked not only English cricket but also the remaining cricketing fraternity by announcing his international retirement amid the third Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. It has emerged that the 35-year-old had communicated to his teammates about his retirement before the start of Day 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
What did Ben Stokes tell his teammates in the dressing room?
In a video shared by the ECB, Stokes told his teammates: “The only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field, regardless of the result, knowing that I’ve had this group… give everything for the last two days. All the emotion, all that kind of stuff, please can we just wait for the end of the game?
ECB Chairman Richard Thompson pays tribute to Ben Stokes
“We are losing a batsman, a bowler, a captain and a talisman. His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever,” said ECB chair Richard Thompson in a statement.