Ben Stokes Announces Shock International Retirement During ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, Weeks After Nightclub Controversy

ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: England national cricket team Test captain Ben Stokes shocked not only English cricket but also the remaining cricketing fraternity by announcing his international retirement amid the third Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. It has emerged that the 35-year-old had communicated to his teammates about his retirement before the start of Day 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What did Ben Stokes tell his teammates in the dressing room?

The timing may have been intended to inspire his teammates to deliver one last win for him, with England’s backs ​to the wall in the deciding third test, and Stokes, playing in his 122nd test, took a wicket with ⁠his first ball afterwards.

In a video shared by the ECB, Stokes told his teammates: “The only thing that I want is to be able to ​walk off the end of that field, regardless of the result, knowing that I’ve had this group… give everything for the last two days. All the ​emotion, all that kind of stuff, please can we just wait for the end of the game?

There was another ovation for Stokes as he led England off the field at tea and one more – plus a guard of honour from his teammates and New Zealand’s batters – as he led them back on for the final session of ​the day.