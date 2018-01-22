RCB superstar Virat Kohli who was retained by his franchise for a whopping Rs 17 crores can be toppled by English all-rounder Ben Stokes who might see the owners go big on him in the upcoming IPL auctions believes Virender Sehwag. The former Indian opener who will be an integral part of the Kings XI dugout also revealed his teams plans in the upcoming IPL auctions.

Legendary Indian batsman Virender Sehwag believes English all-rounder Ben Stokes can leave behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction bidding war to become the most expensive player in the cash-rich T20 league. Kohli was recently retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering 17 crores INR, highest in the history of the tournament. Sehwag also reckoned that he wants to see a new team lift the elite trophy this season. The likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils have never won the title and the former Indian cricketer wants one of the underdogs to rise.

Currently serving as a team director for Kings XI Punjab, Sehwag has been associated with the tournament even after retiring and continues to be a great analyst of the game. Talking about the spending spree in the competition, Sehwag played his bet on Kohli staying on top as the most expensive player but didn’t deny a possibility of Ben Stokes toppling him for the crown. “Virat Kohli is definitely the most expensive player in the IPL but if there is someone who can beat him it has to be Ben Stokes,” Sehwag told News18.

The likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes alongside top guns like Chris Gayle, Ravichandran Ashwin and a host of other superstars would go under the hammer in the upcoming auctions which is scheduled to happen on January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru. 578 players local and international combined will be available in the auction with 16 of them in the top bracket of marquee players. Indian stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Ajinkya Rahane have all opted for the reserve price bracket of INR 2 crore.

Considering the bidding war which has unfolded almost every IPL auction, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Ben Stokes, the highest price bagger last time, once again become the most expensive player in the next edition too. Sehwag also made it clear that the RTM (Right to match card) won’t be easy to use for franchises as the competition is tough and the prices would soar unprecedently for players on others radar. “They are a lot of players but for example if RCB wants to retain (Yazuvendra) Chahal and KL Rahul, they only have one RTM card to use, so we will make sure that we push their prices to Rs 10 or 12 crore so they have to think before buying them,” Sehwag said talking about the RTM use.

The ‘Sultan of Multan’ who was a part of the Delhi Daredevils in the initial years of his IPL career than shifted bases to Kings XI Punjab before retiring. He failed to lift the trophy even once despite being a consistent performer and wants one of the trophyless teams to win this season. “I want a new team to win the IPL this season, someone who hasn’t won it before,” said Sehwag. “If one of the three teams RCB, Kings XI Punjab or Delhi, wins than a healthy competition would be ensured and people will enjoy,” he added.