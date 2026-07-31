LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’

Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’

Although Ben Stokes had announced a shock retirement following the three-Test series against New Zealand, there have been plenty of fans and ex-players expressing confidence that the all-rounder will return for the Ashes series next year.

Ben Stokes For England's Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says 'I Wouldn't Be Surprised' (Image Credits: X)
Ben Stokes For England's Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says 'I Wouldn't Be Surprised' (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 19:01 IST

Although Ben Stokes had announced a shock retirement following the three-Test series against New Zealand, there have been plenty of fans and ex-players expressing confidence that the all-rounder will return for the Ashes series next year. England men’s cricket team’s managing director Robert Key is the latest person to open up on the possibility as the Englishmen hope to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

What did Robert Key say regarding Ben Stokes’ prospect of returning for Ashes 2027?

Following the 4-1 away Ashes series defeat in the 2025-26 leg, the seam-bowling all-rounder had visibly been disappointed and revealed he had no fight left in himself after returning from Australia. With the nightlcub controversy unfolding after the first Test against New Zealand, Stokes was omitted for the second but returned for the third. After the match, Stokes had also firmly ruled out a return for the Ashes next year. While the veteran all-rounder delivered some outstanding performances with the ball, he continued to struggle with the bat and announced his retirement midway through the third Test. When asked if the door for Stokes is open, Key stated, as quoted by Sky Sports:

You Might Be Interested In

It would be a brilliant story if he does.”

When asked whether Stokes has hinted at returning, the former England batter answered:

“No, he hasn’t but I wouldn’t be surprised. Anything’s possible with Ben.”

How has Ben Stokes performed in Ashes history?

The Durham all-rounder’s debut Ashes was during the 2013-14 leg Down Under but England were blanked out 5-0, leading toe Australia regaining the urn. However, Stokes was the silver lining for England, headlined by a fourth-innings hundred on the minefield of a pitch in Perth. In 29 Ashes Tests, he has mustered 1746 runs, averaging 32.94 with four hundreds and ten half-centuries.

Stokes has also bagged 56 scalps at 35.25 with three five-wicket hauls. If he does return for the Ashes, it will be a significant boost for England and should go a long way in helping them regain the urn. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that he is handed over the captaincy as Joe Root has returned as the Test skipper for his second stint.

With Brendon McCullum resigning as the red-ball coach following the three-Test rubber against New Zealand, Stephen Fleming has been given the role. The 53-year-old will begin his stint later this year when England travel to South Africa to play three Tests.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’
Tags: Ashes 2027ben stokesEngland National Cricket TeamRobert Key

RELATED News

Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More

RCB Star Josh Hazlewood To Miss IPL 2027? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Reportedly Set For Big Blow

Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal Storm Into Commonwealth Games 2026 Finals With Dominant Wins

IND vs SL Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Feature in Sri Lanka Test Series – Report

Delhi Premier League Opening Ceremony 2026: Timing, Performers, Live Streaming, Venue — All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

NRI Banking Made Simple: How to Open an NRE Account Online

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2026 (OUT): Here’s How to Check and Download Scorecard

Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students

ITC Chose Calibrated Pricing Over Full Tax Pass-Through: Did That Decision Cost It Q1 Profit?

Who Is Tahir Hussain? Ex-AAP Councillor Sentenced to Life in IB Officer Murder Case During Delhi Riots

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Share Her Childhood Photo As Sita? Here’s What She Posted

Who Is Payal Nath? Omar Abdullah’s Former Wife, Career, Family Background And Business

Delhi Premier League Opening Ceremony 2026: Timing, Performers, Live Streaming, Venue — All You Need to Know

Who is Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Messi? Family Issues Health Update, Asks For Privacy Amid Illness

Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’
Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’
Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’
Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’

QUICK LINKS