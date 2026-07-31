Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’

Although Ben Stokes had announced a shock retirement following the three-Test series against New Zealand, there have been plenty of fans and ex-players expressing confidence that the all-rounder will return for the Ashes series next year. England men’s cricket team’s managing director Robert Key is the latest person to open up on the possibility as the Englishmen hope to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

What did Robert Key say regarding Ben Stokes’ prospect of returning for Ashes 2027?

Following the 4-1 away Ashes series defeat in the 2025-26 leg, the seam-bowling all-rounder had visibly been disappointed and revealed he had no fight left in himself after returning from Australia. With the nightlcub controversy unfolding after the first Test against New Zealand, Stokes was omitted for the second but returned for the third. After the match, Stokes had also firmly ruled out a return for the Ashes next year. While the veteran all-rounder delivered some outstanding performances with the ball, he continued to struggle with the bat and announced his retirement midway through the third Test. When asked if the door for Stokes is open, Key stated, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“It would be a brilliant story if he does.”

When asked whether Stokes has hinted at returning, the former England batter answered:

“No, he hasn’t but I wouldn’t be surprised. Anything’s possible with Ben.”

How has Ben Stokes performed in Ashes history?

The Durham all-rounder’s debut Ashes was during the 2013-14 leg Down Under but England were blanked out 5-0, leading toe Australia regaining the urn. However, Stokes was the silver lining for England, headlined by a fourth-innings hundred on the minefield of a pitch in Perth. In 29 Ashes Tests, he has mustered 1746 runs, averaging 32.94 with four hundreds and ten half-centuries.

Stokes has also bagged 56 scalps at 35.25 with three five-wicket hauls. If he does return for the Ashes, it will be a significant boost for England and should go a long way in helping them regain the urn. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that he is handed over the captaincy as Joe Root has returned as the Test skipper for his second stint.

With Brendon McCullum resigning as the red-ball coach following the three-Test rubber against New Zealand, Stephen Fleming has been given the role. The 53-year-old will begin his stint later this year when England travel to South Africa to play three Tests.