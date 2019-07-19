Ben Stokes is nominated for the highest award of New Zealand which is known as the New Zealander of the year award due to his epic innings of unbeaten 84 runs in the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Ben Stokes played a very important role for helping team England in bagging victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals. Ben Stokes made 465 runs at an average of 66.42 while he took seven wickets in the whole tournament too. Ben Stokes scored 84 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final and was unbeaten in the match which was held on July 14, 2019. After the way, he dominated the match and showed a played an epic inning in the finals, Ben Stokes along with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been nominated for the New Zealander of the Year award.

Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 84 runs were a match-winning thing in the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. His innings made England to have a tie in the finals of the tournament. After that in the super over, again the match tied and England won the match by the ule of superior boundary count.

New Zealand-born Ben Stokes is nominated for the New Zealander of the year award along with Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson, former league star Manu Vatuvei, Newstalk ZB host Simon Barnett and one of the heroes of Christchurch mosque attacks, Abdul Aziz as per the reports.

The chief judge of New Zealander of the year, Cameron Bennett said both Stokes and Williamson received a number of nominations after the dramatic finale of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The nominations for the awards will get closed by September 15, 2019. A list of 10 selected candidates will be announced in December and after that, the winner will be confirmed in next February.

