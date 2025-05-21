Ben Stokes Shares What He’ll Always Remember About Virat Kohli

England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes says he’ll forever remember Virat Kohli’s signature cover drive — a shot he believes will remain etched in memory long after the Indian great’s retirement. With Kohli stepping away from red-ball cricket, India will be without one of its fiercest competitors in the five-Test series against England starting June 20.

A Farewell to an Era of Grit and Class

Kohli announced his retirement from Tests over a month before India’s challenging tour of England. The announcement came shortly after Rohit Sharma also bowed out of the longest format. Kohli shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, bringing to a close a remarkable 14-year journey that redefined Indian Test cricket.

Throughout his tenure, Kohli was not just a prolific run-scorer but a transformational leader. He brought an edge of aggression and an obsession with fitness that pushed the team to consistently chase results. He ended his Test career with 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries — making him the fourth-highest scorer for India in the format.

“He’s been incredible. He deserves all the accolades. No doubt, there’s been plenty of praise for him in India and here as well. He’s done well in England, too,” said Stokes in a video shared by the ECB.

The Cover Drive That Left a Mark

What stood out the most to Stokes wasn’t just Kohli’s stats, but the raw power behind his cover drive. The stroke, emblematic of Kohli’s precision and control, is something Stokes says he’ll never forget.

“In white-ball formats especially, he’s wow. One thing I’ll always remember about Virat is how hard he hits the ball through the covers, that cover drive will live long in the memory.”

Kohli’s intense on-field persona, his aggressive celebrations, and relentless competitiveness reshaped how India approached the game. Stokes admitted he’ll miss the challenge of facing someone who brought the same fire to the contest.

“I think what India will miss is his fighting spirit on the field, his competitiveness, his desire to win. Probably he’s made No. 18 his own, we might never see it on the back of another Indian shirt. He’s been pure class for such a long time. I texted him saying it’s going to be a shame not to play against him this time,” said Stokes.

“I love playing against Virat. We’ve always loved playing against each other because we share the same mindset on the field – it’s a battle.”

India’s New Test Identity Faces the English Test

Kohli’s retirement isn’t an isolated case. Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s premier spinners, also called time on his international career during the recent Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

With both Kohli and Rohit gone, India’s Test squad finds itself in the middle of a transition, especially in preparation for the tough English conditions.

Still, Stokes is not underestimating the team that’s headed his way.

“One thing about India is their battery of batsmen; it is just incredible. The time I’ve spent in the IPL, they’ve got batters coming out of there… can’t say a word on this in this interview, but you know what I mean. You can never take any Indian team lightly, even if the fact that they are without two of their great batsmen,” he said.

As the cricketing world prepares for the upcoming clash, Kohli’s absence will surely be felt — not just by India, but also by those who thrived in the heat of battle against him.

