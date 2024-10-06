Ben Stokes has signed a new central contract with England, committing his long-term future to the team, which is expected to cover the 2025-26 Ashes tour.

Ben Stokes has signed a new central contract with England, committing his long-term future to the team, which is expected to cover the 2025-26 Ashes tour. While Stokes did not reveal the specific length of the deal, it is believed to be for two years.

According to ESPNcricinfo, he will miss his fourth consecutive Test in Multan after suffering a hamstring tear while playing in The Hundred in August. This setback is particularly frustrating as it follows his recovery from a chronic left-knee injury, which allowed him to bowl extensively against the West Indies in July.

Despite the two-month absence due to injury, Stokes reported that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery and does not see this as a long-term issue.

“Injuries are part of sport,” Stokes stated as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“I’m 33 now and have put my body through a lot, but I’ve worked incredibly hard over the last two years…it’s not through lack of effort,” he added.

The ECB has yet to announce the latest central contracts, but most regular players are already tied to multi-year agreements.

Stokes had previously kept his options open, betting that his value would increase, and this new deal is expected to last until September 2026.

This contract is significant, especially with Stokes set to participate in the SA20 in January, highlighting his worth in the franchise market.

However, England also recognizes his importance in the Test team, both as a player and a leader under Brendon McCullum’s coaching.

With Stokes unavailable, England has opted for a five-bowler strategy, with Chris Woakes batting at No. 7. This marks Woakes’ first chance in over two years to improve his away Test record, which stands at 36 wickets at an average of 51.88.

He has generally performed better when Stokes is not in the side.

England will miss Stokes’ captaincy in Multan, where he led the team to an unexpected series win in Pakistan two years ago. Ollie Pope, who is stepping in as captain, faces the challenge of matching Stokes’ proactive style, which often changed the tempo of matches.

Pope is among six players in England’s squad who participated in the 2022 series. Jack Leach is the only bowler with previous experience of bowling a red ball in Pakistan, while Gus Atkinson will play his first overseas Test, and Brydon

Carse will be making his debut. Pope will need to actively manage his bowling attack.

“There are no doubts in my mind about the bowlers we have picked,” Stokes remarked.

“We know they will be able to withstand it. We know it is going to be tough, but it will be great exposure for the first time for them… It will show them how hard Test cricket can be,” he added.

Stokes expressed confidence in the selected bowlers, noting that they will face tough conditions but will gain valuable experience.

While Pope has attempted to adopt Stokes’ aggressive approach in setting fields, he has struggled to adapt quickly in certain situations. However, Stokes will be available to provide guidance, and James Anderson will join the team on the second day, bringing valuable experience from his previous performances in Multan.

Stokes emphasized the importance of making bold decisions to push the game forward, even if it means taking risks. England will face a tough challenge against Pakistan, especially with key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in the squad. They remain cautious, knowing that Pakistan is better than recent results might indicate.

Stokes’ leadership was key to England’s clean sweep in Pakistan during his last series, which was a highlight for him and McCullum. With Stokes missing at least the first Test this time, repeating that success will be a tall order.

(With inputs from ANI)