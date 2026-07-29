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Home > Sports News > Ben Stokes To Make Retirement U-Turn? Former Australia All-Rounder Predicts Huge Comeback

Ben Stokes To Make Retirement U-Turn? Former Australia All-Rounder Predicts Huge Comeback

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald believes Ben Stokes could come out of international retirement for the 2027 Ashes. The former all-rounder said the England legend still has plenty of cricket left and a fairytale comeback cannot be ruled out.

Ben Stokes To Make Retirement U-Turn? Former Australia All-Rounder Predicts Huge Comeback. Photo X
Ben Stokes To Make Retirement U-Turn? Former Australia All-Rounder Predicts Huge Comeback. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 22:30 IST

Ben Stokes may have called time on his international career, but Australia head coach Andrew McDonald believes the England all-rounder could yet make a dramatic return for one final Ashes series.

Stokes stunned the cricketing world on June 28 when he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The New Zealand-born all-rounder brought the curtain down on an illustrious career that included starring roles in England’s triumphs at the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

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While England have already begun planning for life after one of their greatest modern-day cricketers, McDonald believes the story may not be over just yet.

Speaking on Australian radio station SEN, the former Australia all-rounder said he could easily envision Stokes reversing his retirement decision to feature in the 2027 Ashes, which will be played in England.

“I think the fairytale would be that he comes back out of retirement and takes on one more Ashes and builds a lot of hype on the way in.”

McDonald admitted he had no inside information regarding Stokes’ plans but felt such a comeback would create enormous excitement around one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

“If you’re looking at promoting that series, that’s probably the angle that you would want—that he comes out of retirement.”

The prospect is not entirely unrealistic. Stokes previously reversed his retirement from One-Day Internationals to represent England at the 2023 ODI World Cup, demonstrating that he has changed his mind before when the occasion demanded.

McDonald believes the veteran still has plenty left to offer at the highest level and suggested England’s next head coach could attempt to persuade him to return.

“To me, he (Stokes) has still got a lot of good cricket left in him. It’ll be a fascinating watch. I think that whoever the new head coach that comes in potentially has a conversation with him.”

The Australian coach also acknowledged that the exact reasons behind Stokes’ retirement remain unclear.

“We don’t know why Ben left. I don’t think there’s been anything on the record around the definitive reason why. He may have just called it a day on Test cricket, and that’s it, so there might be a full stop there.

“Or there might be an opportunity for that new head coach to potentially twist his arm and bring him back in.

“But if it ends now, he’s had a wonderful career in terms of what he’s brought to the game, his impact in certain innings and moments in time. It will age pretty well for him to look back on.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board recently unveiled the schedule for the 2027 Ashes, with the five-Test series beginning at Trent Bridge on June 18 before moving to Lord’s, Edgbaston, Southampton and The Oval.

Whether Stokes remains retired or scripts another remarkable comeback remains uncertain, but McDonald’s comments have already reignited speculation over whether one of England’s greatest match-winners could have one final Ashes chapter left to write.

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Ben Stokes To Make Retirement U-Turn? Former Australia All-Rounder Predicts Huge Comeback
Tags: Andrew McDonaldAshes 2027australia-cricketben stokesBen Stokes AshesBen Stokes comebackBen Stokes retirementengland cricket

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Ben Stokes To Make Retirement U-Turn? Former Australia All-Rounder Predicts Huge Comeback
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