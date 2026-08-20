Benfica vs AGF Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Europa League Qualifier Match Live on TV, Laptop in Portugal, UK, USA, India And More

Benfica vs AGF LIVE Streaming: Benfica will host Danish champions AGF Aarhus in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Thursday, August 20. Marco Silva’s side will be aiming to build a strong advantage at home and move closer to securing a place in the Europa League main stage. Benfica reached this stage after recovering from a first-leg defeat to St. Gallen with a commanding 5-0 home victory, while AGF dropped into the Europa League after their Champions League qualifying campaign ended against Lech Poznan. Here are all the details, including kick-off time and where to watch Benfica vs AGF live on TV and online in Portugal, UK, USA, India and more.

Benfica vs AGF Europa League Qualifier Match Details

Match: Benfica vs AGF Aarhus, UEFA Europa League Playoff First Leg

Benfica vs AGF Aarhus, UEFA Europa League Playoff First Leg Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Friday, August 21) / 8:00 PM Portugal Time / 7:00 PM UK Time / 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

When And Where To Watch Benfica vs AGF Live Streaming In India?

Indian football fans can watch the Benfica vs AGF UEFA Europa League qualifier live on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app in India. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Friday, August 21.

When And Where To Watch Benfica vs AGF Live Streaming In Portugal?

Fans in Portugal can watch the Benfica vs AGF playoff first leg on BTV (Benfica TV). Online streaming options include OPTO SIC, while the match will also be available to watch for free through the LiveMode TV YouTube channel. The match will begin at 8:00 PM Portugal time.

When And Where To Watch Benfica vs AGF Live Streaming In UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch the Benfica vs AGF Europa League qualifier on TNT Sports, while live streaming will be available through HBO Max. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM UK time on Thursday, August 20.

When And Where To Watch Benfica vs AGF Live in USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Benfica vs AGF Europa League playoff match live on CBS Sports. The first leg will kick off at 2:00 PM ET (11:00 AM PT) on Thursday.