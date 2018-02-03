The teenager was left in shock by the heinous attack and had bruises on his upper body. He said he was mercilessly beaten by the coach. However, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) managing committee member and first-class cricket umpire BK Ravi denied all the allegations and said the boy's father was trying to tarnish his academy's image. He said he will file a case against the boy's father.

In a horrifying incident, a 13-year-old boy was physically assaulted by a team coach for not scoring runs in a local inter-club tournament. The boy was beaten black and blue and was left with bruises all over his body. According to reports, the boy was representing Basavangudi Cricket Academy, which is run by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) managing committee member and first-class cricket umpire B K Ravi. The victim’s family alleged that the incident was not brought to the notice of the KSCA.

The teenager was left in shock by the heinous attack and had bruises on his upper body. He said he was mercilessly beaten by the coach. However, BK Ravi denied all the allegations and said the boy’s father was trying to tarnish his academy’s image. He said he will file a case against the boy’s father. “The boy’s father had requested me to help his son in getting selected for a KSCA zonal match. Since I am an umpire, I had flatly refused to bend rules for his son. He is angry that I don’t do illegal and unethical things. He is now claiming that his son was tortured. I am filing a case against him with the police,” BK Ravi told News18.

An FIR has been registered against the coach and police said they are inquiring the matter and it will soon be taken with the National Child Welfare Board too.