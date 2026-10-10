Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi: Bengaluru FC will resume ISL action with their 2026/27 season opener against SC Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 10. Having begun in the return-to-the-original format of home-and-away matches, Bengaluru will be looking forward to kicking off their season in grand style.

The first match kicks off a new chapter in Indian football as the competition features 13 clubs. Viewers can live stream Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi in India on multiple platforms.

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

Tournament: Indian Super League 2026/27

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Kick-off Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

The fixture is the opening match of the ISL 2026/27 season. Bengaluru FC will enjoy home advantage as they look to begin their campaign with three points, while SC Delhi will aim to produce a strong performance away from home.

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi Live Streaming in India

This season’s ISL 2026/27 matches will be live streamed on the digital platform of the SonyLIV app and website. Fans of football in India can enjoy live streaming of BFC vs SCD live.

For Indian football fans, there’s good news as well. In another first for Indian football fans, the league’s matches will also be streamed live for free on YouTube.

The Indian Super League YouTube channel will host the live stream, subject to availability and compliance with the broadcast restrictions on the platform.

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi Live Telecast in India

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi will be aired on the Sony Sports Network in India. The competition has returned to a sports TV channel after the broadcaster acquired the television rights for the 2026/27 ISL season.

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi

Bengaluru FC will aim to use the home advantage and get the early break in the league. Sporting Club Delhi will look to prove that they have the ability to keep up with an established ISL club.

As the new campaign gets underway, both teams have a chance to establish momentum for the coming months. The opening match represents a significant early challenge as the clubs start their quest for a successful 2026/27 season.

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