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Home > Sports News > Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider

Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider

Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? India and the West Indies will face each other in the fifth and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17), as international cricket returns to the city after a two-year gap. However, rain could disrupt the contest, with Bengaluru experiencing humid mornings and showers during the late afternoons and evenings amid the northeast monsoon. Here is the latest weather forecast, along with match timings, live streaming details and India's predicted playing XI.

Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider
Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 13:59 IST

Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? India and the West Indies will face each other in the fifth and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17), as international cricket returns to the city after a two-year gap. However, rain could disrupt the contest, with Bengaluru experiencing humid mornings and showers during the late afternoons and evenings amid the northeast monsoon. Here is the latest weather forecast, along with match timings, live streaming details and India’s predicted playing XI.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast for Saturday (Oct 17)

According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru is expected to witness considerable cloudiness, accompanied by a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon on Saturday (Oct 17). Thunderstorms are also forecast for the evening, with overcast conditions likely to continue.

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The forecast raises concerns about possible rain interruptions during the India vs West Indies fifth T20I, which is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. If thunderstorms develop around match time, the start or progress of the decider could be affected. However, the actual impact will depend on how the weather evolves through the evening.

Will Rain Affect India vs West Indies 5th T20I?

Rain remains a potential concern for the series decider, given the forecast of afternoon and evening thunderstorms in Bengaluru. Persistent cloud cover and showers could lead to delays or interruptions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams and fans will be hoping for a sufficient weather window to allow the match to proceed without major disruptions.

With the series tied at 2-2, a completed match would determine the winner of the five-match contest. India will also be keen to avoid a second consecutive bilateral T20I series defeat against the West Indies following its 2-3 loss away from home in August 2023.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026
  • Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST
  • Series Score: 2-2

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live on TV?

In India, the fifth T20I between India and the West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Viewers can tune in to the network’s coverage ahead of the series-deciding match in Bengaluru.

How to Watch IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies fifth T20I live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform will provide live streaming of the final match of the series.

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Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider
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Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider
Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider
Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider
Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider
Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Will Rain Threaten IND vs WI 5th T20I? Check Bengaluru Weather Ahead of India vs West Indies Decider

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