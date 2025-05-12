Bennedict Mathurin Ejected After On-Court Altercation In Pacers vs Cavaliers Game 4

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after an altercation with De'Andre Hunter, but the Pacers surged ahead with a commanding first-quarter lead.

Indiana Pacers’ guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the opening quarter of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night after he initiated an on-court altercation with De’Andre Hunter.

The incident occurred late in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the Pacers off to a strong 22–10 lead. Mathurin struck Hunter in the chest while in the lane, causing Hunter to briefly double over. Mathurin then retreated toward the 3-point line and appeared to taunt Hunter by extending his arms.

Hunter responded aggressively, shoving Mathurin hard in the chest and knocking him to the ground. The confrontation sparked a brief scuffle, prompting officials to conduct an extended video review.

Following the review, officials assessed Mathurin with a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection from the game. Despite the severity of Hunter’s retaliation, he was only penalized with a technical foul. Myles Turner of the Pacers was also issued a technical foul during the aftermath of the altercation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Even with Mathurin’s ejection, Indiana maintained its momentum. The Pacers closed the first quarter with a commanding 38–23 lead, bolstered by an impressive defensive stretch that held Cleveland without a field goal for over five minutes.

Indiana’s hot start from beyond the arc played a significant role, as the team went 6-of-10 from three-point range in the first 12 minutes. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers struggled offensively, managing just 4-of-15 shooting in the quarter.

ALSO READ: Sepp Straka Wins 2025 Truist Championship – How Much Did He Earn at the Philadelphia Signature Event?