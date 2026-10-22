BES vs CRY, UEFA Europa League: Check Besiktas vs Crystal Palace All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Europa League LIVE Streaming: Besiktas will welcome Crystal Palace to Besiktas Park in Istanbul for their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday (Oct 22). The Turkish side have started their European campaign strongly, collecting victories in their opening two matches and scoring seven goals. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, live telecast, streaming options, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace UEFA Europa League Match Details

Match: Besiktas vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Europa League 2026-27

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Europa League 2026-27 Date: Thursday (Oct 22), 2026

Thursday (Oct 22), 2026 Venue: Besiktas Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Besiktas Park, Istanbul, Turkey Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Friday, Oct 23)

Where to Watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Besiktas vs Crystal Palace UEFA Europa League match live on the Sony Sports Network. The broadcaster will provide television coverage of the European fixture.

How to Watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming in India?

The Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Europa League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India. Viewers can access the digital coverage through the platform’s available subscription options.

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Team News

Besiktas have made an impressive start to their Europa League campaign, defeating Marseille 4-1 at home before earning a thrilling 3-2 victory away against Hoffenheim. Both matches showcased their attacking strength, with Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring twice late in the second half against Hoffenheim to secure all three points. Having scored seven goals in their first two games, the Turkish outfit will look to maintain their momentum in front of their home supporters.

Crystal Palace face a difficult challenge after back-to-back defeats against Lyon in Europe and Brighton in the Premier League. Their 5-0 loss to Brighton saw them concede three times in the opening 10 minutes, highlighting their defensive struggles. Palace had briefly threatened a comeback against Lyon through second-half goals from Yeremy Pino and Daichi Kamada but eventually lost 3-2. Manager Pierre Sage will hope his players deliver a disciplined performance and regain confidence in Istanbul.

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Predicted Playing XIs

Besiktas Predicted XI: Nubel, Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Yilmaz, Ozcan, Ndini, Olaitan, Fakili, Vlahovic, Trossard.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Henderson, Canvot, Disasi, Richards, Mingueza, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Sarr, Strand Larsen.