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Home > Sports News > BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

BET vs BAR, La Liga: Barcelona will travel to Seville to face Real Betis in an exciting La Liga 2026-27 encounter on Saturday (Oct 17). Hansi Flick's side have made a sensational start to the campaign, winning all eight of their opening league matches to collect 24 points and establish themselves at the top of the standings. Real Betis, meanwhile, occupy third place with 19 points and will be keen to close the gap on the league leaders. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including kick-off time, venue, live telecast, streaming details and probable playing XIs.

BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 19:10 IST

BET vs BAR, La Liga: Barcelona will travel to Seville to face Real Betis in an exciting La Liga 2026-27 encounter on Saturday (Oct 17). Hansi Flick’s side have made a sensational start to the campaign, winning all eight of their opening league matches to collect 24 points and establish themselves at the top of the standings. Real Betis, meanwhile, occupy third place with 19 points and will be keen to close the gap on the league leaders. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including kick-off time, venue, live telecast, streaming details and probable playing XIs.

Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026
  • Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 9:30 PM IST
  • TV Broadcast in India: No confirmed TV broadcast
  • Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Where to Watch Real Betis vs Barcelona Live on TV in India?

According to the provided broadcast details, the Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga fixture will not be televised on any confirmed TV channel in India. Fans should check the latest official broadcast announcements before kick-off for any changes.

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How to Watch Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can check the FanCode app and website for live streaming of the Real Betis vs Barcelona match. Viewers should confirm the availability of the fixture on the platform before the scheduled kick-off on Saturday (Oct 17).

Real Betis vs Barcelona Team News

Barcelona arrive in Seville in outstanding form after winning their first eight La Liga matches of the 2026-27 season. The Catalan side have scored 34 goals in the league and strengthened their momentum with a convincing 4-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League. Their 3-0 win against Getafe in their previous league outing further underlined their attacking strength, as they look to extend their winning streak across competitions.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Probable Playing XIs

Real Betis Probable XI: Alvaro Valles, Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Natan, Ricardo Rodriguez, Pablo Fornals, Marc Roca, Rodrigo Riquelme, Isco, Abde Ezzalzouli, Cucho Hernandez.

Barcelona Probable XI: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Andres Cuenca, Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Gordon.

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BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
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BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

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