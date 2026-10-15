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Home > Sports News > BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know

BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know

BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch, Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registrations | Here's All You Need to Know: Krafton India has renamed its upcoming lightweight battle royale game BGMI Lite to BGMI Air ahead of its planned launch in India later in 2026. The game has already surpassed 10 million pre-registrations, highlighting the strong interest among Indian gamers. Here is everything you need to know about BGMI Air, including its launch timeline, download size, pre-registration details and key features.

BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here's All You Need to Know
BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here's All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 18:51 IST

BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch, Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registrations | Here’s All You Need to Know: Krafton India has renamed its upcoming lightweight battle royale game BGMI Lite to BGMI Air ahead of its planned launch in India later in 2026. The game has already surpassed 10 million pre-registrations, highlighting the strong interest among Indian gamers. Here is everything you need to know about BGMI Air, including its launch timeline, download size, pre-registration details and key features.

BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air: What Has Changed?

Krafton India has officially changed the name of its upcoming lightweight battle royale title from BGMI Lite to BGMI Air. The company has clarified that the rebranding does not alter its previously announced plans for the game. BGMI Air will continue to focus on delivering the core Battlegrounds Mobile India experience through a smaller download, making it a potentially suitable option for players with limited storage capacity on their smartphones.

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The game is expected to launch in India later in 2026, although Krafton has yet to reveal a specific release date. Before the full launch, the company plans to introduce an open beta, giving players an opportunity to test the game and share feedback that could help developers improve the final version.

BGMI Air Pre-Registrations Cross 10 Million

BGMI Air has crossed the 10 million pre-registration mark ahead of its India launch. Pre-registrations initially opened for Android users in India on August 25 through the Google Play Store, when the title was still being promoted as BGMI Lite.

The milestone indicates considerable anticipation for Krafton’s upcoming game. However, the company has not yet confirmed the date for the open beta or provided a definitive timeline for the full release beyond its planned launch later in 2026.

BGMI Air Download Size and Features

One of the main attractions of BGMI Air is its smaller installation size. The game is expected to have an initial download size of around 1GB, with Krafton stating that players will not need to download additional packages before starting their first match.

In comparison, the standard BGMI installation can occupy approximately 8GB of storage after additional game packages are downloaded. BGMI Air’s smaller footprint could therefore make it a more convenient choice for users whose smartphones have limited available storage.

Despite the reduced download size, Krafton intends to retain the core gameplay experience associated with Battlegrounds Mobile India rather than release a heavily stripped-down version. The objective is to make the game more accessible without compromising its central battle royale experience.

Will BGMI Air Be a Separate Game?

Yes, BGMI Air will be available as a separate game rather than replacing the standard Battlegrounds Mobile India application. Existing BGMI players will not need to transfer their accounts to play the upcoming title. This approach will allow users to choose between the standard game and the lighter alternative based on their device capabilities and storage requirements.

When Will BGMI Air Launch in India?

Krafton India has indicated that BGMI Air is scheduled to launch in India later in 2026. However, an exact launch date has not been announced as of Thursday (Oct 15). The company has also confirmed that an open beta is coming soon, allowing players to test the game and provide feedback before its official release.

With more than 10 million pre-registrations already recorded, BGMI Air has generated significant interest ahead of its arrival. Players will now be waiting for further announcements from Krafton regarding the open beta, additional gameplay details and the official launch date.

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BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know
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BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know

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BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know

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BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know
BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know
BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know
BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know
BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know

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