Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia took to his Twitter account on Monday morning and announced that he has ended all his ties with political parties. Bhutia ended his half a decade-long affiliation with Bengal’s All India Trinamool Congress party, which he joined in 2013 in order to encourage sportspersons to take up politics for the betterment of sports sector. The legendary Indian contested twice in the electoral battles but failed miserably to garner any significant vote count in his favour.

Tweeting the big news on Monday, the 41-year-old wrote, "As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India."

After bidding adieu to his beloved football in 2011, Bhutia began to incline more towards social welfare. Realising the affection that he has received throughout his playing days from the state of Bengal, he decided to take up politics and joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in 2013. He made his debut with Lok Sabha Elections in 2014 and contested the battle from Darjeeling but miserably lost to Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) SS Ahluwalia by a margin of 1,96,795 votes.

Bhaichung Bhutia started playing professional football in 1993 with East Bengal and went to play for a host of clubs in a career that spanned more than two decades. The highlight of his career came in 1999 when he joined England’s Bury football club. He spent two years there before making his return to India in 2011. Bhutia also made 104 appearances for Indian football team and scored 40 goals.

