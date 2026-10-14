LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: Bhutan will face Thailand in the 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 on Wednesday, October 14, at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Check the match timings, venue, live streaming details and full squads of both teams below.

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 10:33 IST

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: Bhutan and Thailand will meet in Match 21 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 on Wednesday, October 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the qualification competition.

Thailand will aim to make the most of its bowling depth and aggressive batting approach, while Bhutan will draw confidence from its seven-run victory over Thailand in their February 2026 meeting. All-rounder Thinley Jamtsho could be a key player for Bhutan, while Thailand will look to captain Austin Lazarus and bowler Jandre Coetzee to make an impact.

You Might Be Interested In

Bhutan vs Thailand Match Details

Match: Bhutan vs Thailand, Match 21
Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026
Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM local time, 11:30 AM IST, 6:00 AM GMT
Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming

Where to watch Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE in India?

The match will be available for live streaming on FanCode in India and the Indian subcontinent. Viewers can access the coverage through the FanCode app or website, subject to availability.

Where to watch Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE outside India?

Viewers in other regions can check ICC.tv for live streaming, subject to regional availability and local broadcast restrictions.

Can fans watch Bhutan vs Thailand on YouTube?

Selected regional coverage and match updates may also be available through the official Asian Cricket Council YouTube channel.

Bhutan vs Thailand Full Squads

Bhutan Squad: Tshering Tashi (WK), Ranjung Mikyo Dorji (Captain), Namgay Thinley, Thinley Jamtsho, Namgang Chejay, Gakul Ghalley, Sonam Chophel, Anand Mongar, Tashi Phuntsho, Tenjin Rabgey, Sonam Yeshey, Karma Dorji, Tashi Chopel, Tashi Dorji, Rohit Ramesh Limbu.

Thailand Squad: Phiriyapong Suanchuai (WK), Austin Lazarus (Captain), Jandre Coetzee, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Robert Raina, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Thanadon Buree, Khanitson Namchaikul, Sarawut Maliwan, Phanuphong Thongsa, Satarut Rungrueang, Akshaykumar Yadav, Mukesh Thakur, Aruesanan Wichakam, Pattarapol Jirapatananukul, Phatummakan Donkaew.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: Bhutan vs Thailand

RELATED News

IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

WATCH VIDEO: 38-Year-Old Umesh Yadav Takes Five Wickets On Ranji Trophy Debut For Punjab Against Assam

PM Narendra Modi To Facilitate Indian Men’s And Women’s Team In New Delhi After Winning Asian Games 2026 Gold

Pakistan Captain Sahibzada Farhan Breaks Abhishek Sharma’s Record For Most Runs In Three-Match T20I Series

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch LIVE

LATEST NEWS

Rs 1 Crore Flat For Father-In-Law, Parental Home’s Flat For Mother-In-Law: Pune Techie Dies By Suicide After Dowry Harassment, Husband Filed For Divorce To Remarry

Blood Vessel Cut Allegation Against Doctors, 11 Units of Blood Fail to Save Woman During Childbirth at Meerut Hospital, Complaint Against 2 – What Went Wrong?

WATCH VIDEO: Man Killed In Tiger Attack At Yorkshire Wildlife Park; Tiger Altai Will Not Be Put Down

Covered Her Mouth, Lay Atop Her In A Hut At Night: Patna High Court Says No Medical Proof Means No Rape

WATCH: Man Sprays Stranger’s Neck With Mysterious Substance, Then His Backpack Disappears In Bizarre Viral Video

House of Commons Hosts Launch of Harvinder ‘Siya’ Jain’s ‘Relationship Intelligence Advantage’

WATCH: Terrifying Stunt Video From Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 Set Shows SUV Flipping Onto Van; Did He Have A Narrow Escape?

Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh

Video: Fearless Woman Locks Leopard Inside Her House After It Walks Into Home In Nainital, Forest Team Rescues Big Cat- A Thrilling Story

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch LIVE

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop
Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop
Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop
Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop
Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop

QUICK LINKS