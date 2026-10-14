Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch BTN vs THAI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE On Mobile, TV and Laptop

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming: Bhutan and Thailand will meet in Match 21 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 on Wednesday, October 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the qualification competition.

Thailand will aim to make the most of its bowling depth and aggressive batting approach, while Bhutan will draw confidence from its seven-run victory over Thailand in their February 2026 meeting. All-rounder Thinley Jamtsho could be a key player for Bhutan, while Thailand will look to captain Austin Lazarus and bowler Jandre Coetzee to make an impact.

Bhutan vs Thailand Match Details

Match: Bhutan vs Thailand, Match 21

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM local time, 11:30 AM IST, 6:00 AM GMT

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE Streaming

Where to watch Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE in India?

The match will be available for live streaming on FanCode in India and the Indian subcontinent. Viewers can access the coverage through the FanCode app or website, subject to availability.

Where to watch Bhutan vs Thailand LIVE outside India?

Viewers in other regions can check ICC.tv for live streaming, subject to regional availability and local broadcast restrictions.

Can fans watch Bhutan vs Thailand on YouTube?

Selected regional coverage and match updates may also be available through the official Asian Cricket Council YouTube channel.

Bhutan vs Thailand Full Squads

Bhutan Squad: Tshering Tashi (WK), Ranjung Mikyo Dorji (Captain), Namgay Thinley, Thinley Jamtsho, Namgang Chejay, Gakul Ghalley, Sonam Chophel, Anand Mongar, Tashi Phuntsho, Tenjin Rabgey, Sonam Yeshey, Karma Dorji, Tashi Chopel, Tashi Dorji, Rohit Ramesh Limbu.

Thailand Squad: Phiriyapong Suanchuai (WK), Austin Lazarus (Captain), Jandre Coetzee, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Robert Raina, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Thanadon Buree, Khanitson Namchaikul, Sarawut Maliwan, Phanuphong Thongsa, Satarut Rungrueang, Akshaykumar Yadav, Mukesh Thakur, Aruesanan Wichakam, Pattarapol Jirapatananukul, Phatummakan Donkaew.