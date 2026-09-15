LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Team India comeback hopes have reignited after his impressive run in the IPL, where he played a key role in RCB’s back-to-back title-winning campaigns. The veteran Indian pacer, who last represented India in 2022, has expressed his desire to return to the national side, while experts have backed his chances of making the squad for the ODI World Cup 2027.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened up about a potential return to the Indian national cricket team. Image Credit: ANI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened up about a potential return to the Indian national cricket team. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 14:57 IST

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become a possibility for a return to the Indian national squad following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) victories. The 36-year-old, who last represented India in 2022, has also expressed his desire to make a comeback and once again don the national colours.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Speaks on Possible Team India Return

He claimed 17 wickets for RCB in IPL 2025, proving effective with both the new and old ball. He raised his game further in 2026, finishing with 28 wickets, just one short of winning the Purple Cap for a record third time, at an impressive average of 17.89, playing a key role in RCB’s back-to-back title triumphs.

You Might Be Interested In

“I’m not playing to prove anything, but I’d be happy to play for India again. I have gone past that time when I used to wait for the next series,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar said on Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel.

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar Feature in India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Squad?

Many former cricketers and experts have talked about how India national cricket team should include Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the ODI World Cup in 2027. However, notably, Bhuvneshwar last played an ODI in 2022. Interestingly, Kumar has not played a List A game since 2023 and it makes his comeback to the 50-over format unlikely. 

BCCI Turns Back on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kumar said he initially believed he could return to the Indian team after receiving a call suggesting he might feature in the next couple of series. However, he later realised that was not the case. While the setback was difficult, he said he eventually came to terms with it, with his family playing a key role in helping him cope.

“Till a few series. Because I had received a call. What they said, based on that, I felt maybe the next two series. But then I realised it’s not what they said. It wasn’t hurtful, because then I knew what was happening, and I made peace with it. It wasn’t easy, but family played a big role,” he said.

The veteran seamer last represented India in the T20I format in November 2022, featuring in the Napier match of the series that followed India’s semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kumar has represented India in 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’
Tags: bcciBhuvneshwar KumarODI World Cup 2027

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026, Full Cricket Schedule: Check Date, Timings, Groups, Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Broadcast and More

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls

Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Indian Legend Takes Aim at Gautam Gambhir Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub, ‘Not Treating Him Properly’

Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch

LATEST NEWS

Kannada Actress MMS Video Goes Viral, Private Moment Turns Into Online Nightmare: What Happened?

Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo

Afcom Holdings Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December

Nepal Flood Relief: Rahul Gupta Extends Support to Flood-Affected Families

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’

Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

Big Breakthrough For Indian Agencies: Canada Deports Lawrence Bishnoi’s Close Aide Karamveer Singh; Who Is He?

Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened

Radhika Merchant Returns To Dance On Ganesh Chaturthi, Vaibhavi Merchant Reveals Her ‘Gentle Request’ At Stoke Park

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’

QUICK LINKS