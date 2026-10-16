LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to make his India T20I comeback after nearly four years, and former New Zealand captain Tim Southee believes the veteran pacer can make a big impact. Southee has praised Bhuvneshwar’s control, new-ball skills and death-over experience ahead of India’s five-match T20I series starting October 22.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 12:18 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand will mark a significant moment in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s international career. The 36-year-old fast bowler is set to return to the Indian T20I setup after nearly four years, offering the team a blend of experience, accuracy and proven skills in white-ball cricket.

Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee believes Bhuvneshwar’s return could strengthen India’s bowling attack against the Black Caps. Speaking during a media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network, Southee highlighted the veteran pacer’s ability to control the flow of runs and contribute at different stages of an innings.

You Might Be Interested In

Tim Southee Highlights Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Experience

In modern T20 cricket, fast bowlers are often valued for their pace and ability to produce match-changing deliveries. Southee, however, believes Bhuvneshwar offers a different set of strengths that could make him particularly useful to India.

“You look at a lot of bowlers around the world at the moment (and they) have a lot of pace and a lot of X factor about them, but something Bhuvi brings is control to an innings,” Southee said.

He also pointed to Bhuvneshwar’s ability to take advantage of the new ball and execute his plans during the closing overs. Beyond his own performances, Southee believes the experienced seamer’s presence could benefit younger Indian bowlers by providing guidance and a valuable example of how to approach different match situations.

New Zealand Conditions Could Suit 

The conditions in New Zealand could present a different challenge for India’s batters and bowlers. Southee expects pitches to offer some assistance to seamers during the spring season, although the nature of the surfaces will depend on the preparation for white-ball cricket.

The former New Zealand captain also highlighted bounce as a key feature of playing conditions in his country. Indian players, who are more accustomed to domestic pitches with different characteristics, may need to adjust their lengths and approach accordingly.

For Bhuvneshwar, the conditions could provide an opportunity to use his control and ability to move the ball. His experience of international cricket in New Zealand may also help him adapt quickly and share useful insights with his teammates.

IPL Performances Earn Bhuvneshwar Another Opportunity

Bhuvneshwar’s return to the national side follows impressive performances in the Indian Premier League over the previous two editions. His wicket-taking record in the tournament has reinforced his value as a bowler capable of contributing across different phases of a T20 match.

Southee believes the Indian pacer has earned this opportunity through his performances and the experience he has accumulated over the years.

“He’s one that certainly knows his game probably better than he ever has,” Southee said.

The New Zealand great also suggested that Bhuvneshwar would be in a positive frame of mind after receiving another opportunity to represent India, particularly after spending an extended period away from the national setup.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series: A Crucial Test

India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand begins on October 22. For Bhuvneshwar, the tour will be an opportunity to demonstrate that his skills remain effective at the international level.

His ability to control the powerplay, vary his deliveries and handle pressure in the death overs could be important factors in determining his role in the side.

Southee’s backing underlines the value of experience in a format often dominated by power-hitting and high pace. Bhuvneshwar’s comeback will now give India another experienced option as they prepare for a demanding series against New Zealand.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand
Tags: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots

UEFA Champions League Standings: PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, And Liverpool Among Nine Teams With Winning Start

Cricket’s New Format Test Twenty To Debut In Sri Lanka In November

WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome

Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Speaks Kannada At Ramayana Event, Gives Yash A Special Shout-Out

Caught On CCTV: Minor Girl Grabbed And Forcefully Kissed, Molested On Motorcycle In Aligarh, Accused Identified; Police Officer Suspended

‘RBI Was a Mere Bystander’: Supreme Court Slams Regulator Over YES Bank’s Alleged Clandestine Business

Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day

Watch Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bageshwar’s Maa Bhagwati Temple, Badiyakot Locals Struggle to Control Blaze- What Caused The Fire?

Hema Malini Was Dropped From Her First Film After 4 Days, Then Raj Kapoor Gave Her Sapno Ka Saudagar — Know Full Story

Rahul Gandhi In Trouble? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea Alleging He Pushed 3-Month Pregnant Journalist During October 12 March

Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?

‘Aarambh 2026’ Welcomes New Students at IPS Academy’s School of Architecture

Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand

QUICK LINKS