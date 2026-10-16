Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand will mark a significant moment in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s international career. The 36-year-old fast bowler is set to return to the Indian T20I setup after nearly four years, offering the team a blend of experience, accuracy and proven skills in white-ball cricket.

Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee believes Bhuvneshwar’s return could strengthen India’s bowling attack against the Black Caps. Speaking during a media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network, Southee highlighted the veteran pacer’s ability to control the flow of runs and contribute at different stages of an innings.

Tim Southee Highlights Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Experience

In modern T20 cricket, fast bowlers are often valued for their pace and ability to produce match-changing deliveries. Southee, however, believes Bhuvneshwar offers a different set of strengths that could make him particularly useful to India.

“You look at a lot of bowlers around the world at the moment (and they) have a lot of pace and a lot of X factor about them, but something Bhuvi brings is control to an innings,” Southee said.

He also pointed to Bhuvneshwar’s ability to take advantage of the new ball and execute his plans during the closing overs. Beyond his own performances, Southee believes the experienced seamer’s presence could benefit younger Indian bowlers by providing guidance and a valuable example of how to approach different match situations.

New Zealand Conditions Could Suit

The conditions in New Zealand could present a different challenge for India’s batters and bowlers. Southee expects pitches to offer some assistance to seamers during the spring season, although the nature of the surfaces will depend on the preparation for white-ball cricket.

The former New Zealand captain also highlighted bounce as a key feature of playing conditions in his country. Indian players, who are more accustomed to domestic pitches with different characteristics, may need to adjust their lengths and approach accordingly.

For Bhuvneshwar, the conditions could provide an opportunity to use his control and ability to move the ball. His experience of international cricket in New Zealand may also help him adapt quickly and share useful insights with his teammates.

IPL Performances Earn Bhuvneshwar Another Opportunity

Bhuvneshwar’s return to the national side follows impressive performances in the Indian Premier League over the previous two editions. His wicket-taking record in the tournament has reinforced his value as a bowler capable of contributing across different phases of a T20 match.

Southee believes the Indian pacer has earned this opportunity through his performances and the experience he has accumulated over the years.

“He’s one that certainly knows his game probably better than he ever has,” Southee said.

The New Zealand great also suggested that Bhuvneshwar would be in a positive frame of mind after receiving another opportunity to represent India, particularly after spending an extended period away from the national setup.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series: A Crucial Test

India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand begins on October 22. For Bhuvneshwar, the tour will be an opportunity to demonstrate that his skills remain effective at the international level.

His ability to control the powerplay, vary his deliveries and handle pressure in the death overs could be important factors in determining his role in the side.

Southee’s backing underlines the value of experience in a format often dominated by power-hitting and high pace. Bhuvneshwar’s comeback will now give India another experienced option as they prepare for a demanding series against New Zealand.