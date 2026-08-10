Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Spot, Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed his plans to make the Indian squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran pacer was recently asked about his plans to don the blue jersey, with conditions in South Africa next year assisting the right-arm fast bowler. Having not represented the Men in Blue at the international level since 2022, Kumar has managed to keep up his skills with sensational performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 36-year-old has spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bowling attack during their championship-winning seasons in 2025 and 2026.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar on His Possible Return to Team India

When asked what his response would be to a possible return to the Indian team, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave a solid reply that he would be ready to represent the Men in Blue once again if recalled by the selectors. Talking about a possible return to the national team setup, Kumar said, “Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready. Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket, and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn’t come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level. We play IPL knowing we have to perform and win matches for the team, but I didn’t come here to the UP T20 league hoping to get picked elsewhere or because someone said something.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of India’s top white-ball fast bowlers, has played in 121 ODIs where he has managed to take 141 wickets at an average of 35.11 and an economy of 5.08. In the T20Is, Kumar has represented India in 87 matches, taking a total of 90 wickets. He played an important role in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy when Team India won the Trophy in style.

Kumar’s last Test match took place in South Africa during the 2018 series, where he excelled with the ball in the two games that he played. His most recent ODI outings were also against South Africa, in January 2022, and his latest appearance for the Indian T20I side was the series in New Zealand in November of the same year.

Why Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Been Overlooked in ODIs?

While many past cricketers and fans around the country ask for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be included in the ODI setup for the World Cup next year, there is a reason why the veteran pacer has been overlooked. Despite the conditions favoring Kumar in South Africa, the 36-year-old has not played a List-A match since 2023. The lack of match-practice when it comes to bowling 10 overs in an innings has not helped Bhuvneshwar’s case when it comes to being selected in the ODI team.

Also Read: Who is Anjum Chopra? Former India Captain Honoured As First Recipient At We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2026