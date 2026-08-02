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Home > Sports News > Bhuvneshwar Kumar For 2027 ODI World Cup? RCB Star Says ‘If I Get Another Opportunity, That’s Great’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar For 2027 ODI World Cup? RCB Star Says ‘If I Get Another Opportunity, That’s Great’

Discarded Indian seamer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has opened up on returning to the national limited-overs' team ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar For 2027 ODI World Cup? RCB Star Says 'If I Get Another Opportunity, That’s Great'. (Image Credits: X)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar For 2027 ODI World Cup? RCB Star Says 'If I Get Another Opportunity, That’s Great'. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 23:37 IST

Discarded Indian seamer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has opened up on returning to the national limited-overs’ team ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. With his outstanding form in IPL in the last two seasons that capped off by the Royal Challengers winning back-to-back titles, many fans and former cricketers have called for his return to the Indian colours.

What did Bhuvneshwar Kumar say about his potential return to the Indian team?

Having last played for the Men in Blue in 2022, the veteran cricketer hasn’t broken into any of the playing XIs, with India instead looking up to the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and the newly-emerged Gurnoor Brar. However, his prodigious swing-bowling with the new ball has seemingly surged a case for inclusion due to the inexperience surrounding Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Speaking on the recent RCB podcast, the Meerut-born cricketer suggested that he is not desperate for a return but is available if India need him.

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I’ve already played for India. That’s not something I have to achieve now. If I get another opportunity, that’s great, but I’ve been there. Everything I’m doing now is because of my love for the game. I know I have to stay disciplined. I play domestic cricket, I play the UP T20 League. I make sure I play enough cricket to stay in touch, while also giving myself enough breaks to recover and stay refreshed. I am at peace, and I give credit to my family. At home, we never talk about cricket. We never talk about whether I’ll get back into the Indian team, why I wasn’t selected, or what went wrong. That played a big role, and there is no regret. When you’re a core member of a team, everyone says: “Team comes first.” But when you’re no longer in the team, naturally you feel: “Maybe I should still be there.”

Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to be picked?

While he is reportedly not in the selectors’ plans presently, things could turn, given India also have injuries of their own mounting, with the likes of Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy currently injured. Moreover, Mohammed Shami also remains out of favour presently.

If Bhuvneshwar Kumar is to come back, it might have to be during the ODI series against the West Indies in September-October.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar For 2027 ODI World Cup? RCB Star Says ‘If I Get Another Opportunity, That’s Great’
Tags: Bhuvneshwar KumarIPL 2027jasprit bumrahrcbRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar For 2027 ODI World Cup? RCB Star Says ‘If I Get Another Opportunity, That’s Great’
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar For 2027 ODI World Cup? RCB Star Says ‘If I Get Another Opportunity, That’s Great’
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