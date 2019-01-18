India vs Australia 3 ODI: Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tricked the Aussie captain and got his wicket in the 3rd and decider ODI between India and Australia on Friday. In 3 ODI matches, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch for the consecutive 3rd time, while the Kangaroo batsman managed to score only 16 runs after facing 37 swinging deliveries.

During the 3rd and decider ODI between India and Australia on Friday, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tricked the Aussie captain and got his wicket. The paceman Kumar first confused the Kangaroo skipper and then sent scalped his wicket. During the 8th over of the cliffhanger, Kumar allegedly plotted a dead ball to trap Aussie skipper Aaron Finch in the early overs of the match. In 3 ODI matches, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch for the consecutive 3rd time, while the Kangaroo batsman managed to score only 16 runs after facing 37 swinging deliveries.

Here’s how Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Aaron Finch:

Indian swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch on the last ball of the 9th over (8.6), but a ball before Finch’s dismissal, Kumar noticed that the Kangaroo batsman is standing outside his crease, after which decided to change his tactics and he bowled the 5th delivery from around behind the umpire, so that his back foot landed around a yard away from the popping crease. Aaron Finch had no reply to Kumar’s unique bowling approach and he decided to move away and not to play the tricky ball. As a result, the on-field umpire called it a dead ball.

Team India immediately registered their objection to the dead ball call as Aaron Finch was first ready to play. But the strategy to unsettle the batsman worked and Aaron Finch was got LBW on the very next ball.

The umpire’s decision to call it a dead ball was opposed by the netizens on the social media sites as it did not happen for the first time, earlier, Carabbian cricketer Kieron Pollard and former Aussie speedster Mitchell Johnson have used the same tactics to divert the focus of the batsmen.

