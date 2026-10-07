Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Wife Nupur’s Instagram Post Goes Viral After Husband’s India Comeback For New Zealand Tour

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Wife Nupur’s Instagram Post Goes Viral: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a much-awaited return to India’s T20I setup after a lengthy absence. The experienced pacer has been included in India’s 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, with his wife Nupur Nagar’s Instagram reaction also grabbing attention on Wednesday (Oct 7).

What Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Wife Nupur Post on Instagram?

Soon after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad for the New Zealand T20I series, Nupur Nagar shared the squad announcement on her Instagram story. She reposted the BCCI’s post and added a sticker featuring the Portuguese word ‘Gratidao’, which translates to ‘gratitude’.

The post quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media as Bhuvneshwar returned to the Indian squad after a significant gap.

When Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Last Play T20I for India?

Bhuvneshwar last represented India in T20I cricket in November 2022, when India faced New Zealand. The Meerut-born pacer has represented the country across all three formats during his international career.

How Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Earn India Recall?

Bhuvneshwar’s impressive campaign for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 played a key role in his return to the national side. He featured in all 16 matches for RCB and finished the season with 28 wickets, ending the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker.

His consistency with the ball appears to have impressed the selectors, leading to his inclusion in India’s T20I plans for the New Zealand series.

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lead India’s Pace Attack Against New Zealand?

With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the New Zealand T20I series, Bhuvneshwar could have a major role in India’s pace attack. The experienced campaigner is expected to share the responsibility with Arshdeep Singh in Shreyas Iyer’s side.

Bhuvneshwar is also the only fast bowler to have crossed the 200-wicket mark in IPL history, underlining his longevity and success in T20 cricket.

Could Bhuvneshwar Kumar Return to India’s ODI Team?

Bhuvneshwar’s T20I comeback could potentially open the door to an ODI return as well. Reports suggest that the veteran pacer is part of the BCCI’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which could put him in contention for India’s upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

India’s ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour are expected to be announced in the coming days. Bhuvneshwar last played an ODI for India in January 2022 against South Africa in Paarl, while his most recent List A appearance came for Uttar Pradesh against Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Chandigarh on December 3, 2023.

India’s T20I Squad vs New Zealand

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.