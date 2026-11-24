India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand have suffered a setback ahead of the second and final Test against India, with fast bowler Blair Tickner ruled out of the contest due to a hamstring injury. Matt Fisher has been named as his replacement and will join the squad in Christchurch.

Tickner sustained an injury to his right hamstring during a training session in Wellington earlier this week. The 33-year-old was not part of New Zealand’s playing XI for the opening Test, which ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve on November 23.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the development through an announcement on its official social media handle. Tickner will undergo further medical assessments in Christchurch to establish the extent of the injury and determine when he could return to action.

The cricket board also announced Fisher’s inclusion in the squad for the upcoming encounter.

“BLACKCAPS pace bowler Blair Tickner has suffered a right-hamstring injury while training in Wellington this week, ruling him out of the second Test against India. Tickner will receive more assessments in Christchurch today to help determine his expected return-to-play timeline. Matt Fisher, who featured in the BLACKCAPS T20I and ODIs against India, will join the squad in Christchurch today to replace Tickner for the second Test starting on Friday,” the Black Caps stated in a release.

An update to the squad ahead of the second Test against India starting on Friday at Hagley Oval. Wishing Ticks all the best with his recovery 🖤 #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/3dP49g29lv — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 23, 2026







Matt Fisher Replaces Blair Tickner In New Zealand Squad

Tickner has represented New Zealand in six Test matches, claiming 22 wickets. Although he missed the Wellington Test, the right-arm pacer could have been considered for selection in the second game, particularly after Jacob Duffy conceded 201 runs in India’s first innings.

Tickner had featured in New Zealand’s white-ball assignments against India before the Test series. He played the fifth T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 1 and subsequently appeared in the first, second and fifth matches of the ODI series.

His replacement, Fisher, has limited experience in the longest format. The 27-year-old has played one Test for New Zealand, taking two wickets across two innings. However, he brings considerable experience in List A cricket, having collected 60 wickets in 16 matches.

India And New Zealand Set For Christchurch Test

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The teams head into the series finale after the opening encounter in Wellington finished in a draw. India had established a commanding position with a first-innings lead of 352 runs, but New Zealand’s batters resisted throughout the final day to deny the visitors a victory.

New Zealand will now look to secure a series win on home soil, while India will aim to bounce back and finish the two-match contest on a winning note.

New Zealand squad for the second Test: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft and Will Young.