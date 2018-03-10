Ending speculation around his future, Marco Reus on Friday signed a new five-year deal with Borussia Dortmund extending his contract to 2023. This will come as a huge blow to the Premier League giants - Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham - who were vying for the German's signature.

Arsenal and Manchester United were dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Marco Reus on Friday after the Borussia Dortmund attacker committed his long-term future to the German outfit. Reus, who recently rejoined his side’s first team squad after a lengthy injury lay-off, extended his contract until June 2023. The 28-year-old has reiterated his desire time and again to stay in his homeland and his love for Borussia Dortmund since he moved to the Peter Stoger side in 2012 from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Speaking at a press conference after putting pen to paper on a 5-year deal, a buoyant Reus said, “I have worn this shirt since 2012. I am happy and proud I can announce I will keep wearing it. This is my home and BVB is my club. Since I was a child I dreamt of wearing black and yellow and to play for this club. I am deeply convinced by this step and with signing this contract I want to send a sign for the future.”

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, who was sitting alongside Marco Reus, at the presser, said, “Marco improves any team. He is the player for the important moments and the important goals. He is a cornerstone of our attack and furthermore a face of this club. We are very happy that Marco renewed for a long time here, even though the best clubs in the world kept making him offers in the past.”

“I have a close personal relationship with him and the talks with him and his agent were in a constructive and harmonical atmosphere from the beginning. This player shows the maximum of dedication and we are proud of that,” added Zorc.

