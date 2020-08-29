Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina will miss the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) due to personal reasons, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Saturday. CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle on the Chennai-based franchise that Suresh Raina had returned to India for personal reasons and would be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season, Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.

Earlier, CSK had the six-day long conditioning camp between August 15 and 20 in Chennai which focused on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

A top source within CSK told ANI that Raina had opted out due to personal reasons, he does not want to disclose it, he does not think he would be back for this season, he said he was not available for the season, they were hoping that he comes back but they do not have any say in this, the reason was too personal for him to disclose, he had said he would not be coming back.

Also read: National Sports Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes, wishes, messages, hd images for Whatsapp and Facebook status

Also read: ‘His magic with hockey stick will never be forgotten’: PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyanchand on Sports Day

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. On August 15, Raina had announced retirement from international cricket. It was on July 30, 2005, when Raina made his debut for the Men in Blue. He went on to make his debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

In his first ODI, Raina did not have a good outing as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck. But over the years, the left-handed batsman managed to change his fortunes to become one of the finest white-ball cricketers.

Also read: IPL 2020: Dishant Yagnik tests negative for Covid-19, will join Rajasthan Royals in UAE