Big Bout: Ahead of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers, boxer Amit Panghal praised the Indian Boxing League and said it will help athletes to perform well and get medals for India.

World Championship 2019 Silver Medalist Amit Panghal expresses his happiness for the Big Bout League that is scheduled to take place in December right before the 2020 Asian Championship. Amit Panghal believes the league will be very helpful for all the boxers providing a common platform with Olympic medalists and World Champions.

Amit Panghal is all set to represent team Adani Gujarat in the first edition of the Big Bout League in the flyweight category. The team owners are also confident of a stupendous performance with star player Amit Panghal joining the bandwagon.

Amit Panghal is currently training in Bengaluru with a run-up to Tokyo 2020. Panghal firmly believes that the league will help him to better his performance for the Asian Championships scheduled for February 2020. This will be an Olympic qualifying tournament. This will further enhance his run-up to the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While the inaugural edition of Big Bout League is all set to witness the participation of Olympic medalists and World Champions, both Indian & International, Panghal says the coming editions will see an increased number of international participations from all around the world.

Amit Panghal recently created history by reaching the World Boxing Championship Finals where he lost the Gold medal bout to Uzbekistan’s opponent. However, the star player affirms that he learned a lot from that defeat and has taken important pointers on which he will be working now. Earlier, AmitPanghal has secured a Gold medal in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games 2018. Amit Panghal is also an Asian Championship Gold Medalist.

Amit Panghal started learning Boxing at a very young age. He used to train at Myna village in Rohtak. Amit’s brother Ajay has played a very crucial role in his upcoming as a Boxer. Ajay took a younger Amit to ChotuRam Boxing Academy to start with his training sessions. From there, Panghal has been unstoppable. AmitPanghal is very excited to play in the Big Bout League considering the amalgamation of Indian & International players the league will host. Also, it is for the first time that the players will be playing for a team and not for an individual medal tally. The league will also allow Indian & International players to train together under one roof with an opportunity of sharing a great exchange of training & playing techniques between the players.

