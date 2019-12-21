Gujarat Giants staged a brilliant recovery to win the Indian boxing league title with a 4-3 win over Punjab Panthers at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

In the first combat, Punjab Panthers' Darsana Doot gave her team a start perfect with beating her opponent Gujarat Giants' Rajesh Narwal in the women's 51kg bout. Doot made some superb moves on the ring and landed a few nice combinations of punches to register a comfortable victory and gave her team lead at 1-0.

In the second match between Khalakov and Chirag in the 57kg clash, the former looked dominating throughout the entire match. He showed some quick glovework and helped Panthers to lift the title. Chirag, who hails from Jhajjar, on the other hand, looked under pressure from the very first of the combat.

Gujarat giants made come back in the third bout as Asish Kulheria smashed Punjab’s Manoj Kumar in the 69kg bout to reduce their lead. 22-year-old Kulheria looked in full confidence and was in full control. Experienced Manoj Kumar was in backfoot from the start and looked in a defensive mood during the combat.

The fourth fight was between Punjab Panthers PL Prasad and Gujarat Giants’ Amit Panghal. The superb Panghal, who has an Asian Games gold medal and a World Championship bronze, once again delivered an outstanding performance for his team. The skipper of the Gujarat Giants registered an expected victory against Punjab’s PL Prasad. However, the young Prasad was quite impressive as he put up a strong fight against the southpaw.

Punjab’s Sonia Lather beat Gujarat’s Sarita Devi to further gave her team a lead in the match in the women’s 60kg bout. Lather made some smart moves with a calm and sensible approach and looked in total domination over her opponent.

Scott Forrest defeated Naveen Kumar in the 91kg bout. British champion Forrest delivered an outstanding performance with a never-say-die attitude. Gujarat’s Ashish Kumar finally won the last bout defeating Punjab’s Yaspal in the 75kg bout. With this win, Gujarat won the first-ever Big bout Indian boxing league title.

