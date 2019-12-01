The most awaited Big Bout League to begin with the Odisha Warriors and Punjab Panthers on Monday at Gautam Budha University, Noida. Six-times World Champion MC Mary Kom, who is set to compete in the flyweight category for Punjab Panthers, is the center of attraction on a very first day. This tie is to begin at 7 pm on Star Sports, Prague News, Andy and Plus channels.

Mary Kom said that the loss in the recently held World Championship is a lesson for her and now she will learn from her mistakes In the preparation for the Olympics. The Big Bout League is an ideal platform for that. Her first bout of this league will be against Savita of Odisha Warriors, who is the bronze medalist of the National Championships, and a national champion in the junior category. Apart from this, Manoj Kumar, Commonwealth Games champion, competes against J.Rakhmonav from Uzbekistan, who is the medalist of Youth Asian Championship.

