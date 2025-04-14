Home
Big Bucks, Zero Impact: 5 IPL 2025 Stars Who Didn’t Live Up To The Price

The Indian Premier League 2025 has shattered records with its astronomical player deals, making it the most expensive season in IPL history.

The Indian Premier League 2025 has shattered records with its astronomical player deals, making it the most expensive season in IPL history. However, midway through the season, several big-ticket players have failed to justify their price tags. Here are five such stars who have underperformed despite commanding massive sums.

Rohit Sharma – ₹16.30 Crores

Mumbai Indians showed faith in their former captain by retaining Rohit Sharma for ₹16.30 crores. However, the veteran opener has endured a miserable run so far. In five games, he has scored just 56 runs, with his highest score being a mere 18. The lack of form from such a key figure has hurt MI’s top order and raised concerns about his long-term place in the squad.

Rishabh Pant – ₹27 Crores

Rishabh Pant made history at the IPL 2025 auction when he was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for a record ₹27 crores, becoming the most expensive player ever in the league. Yet, his performances have been far from impressive. The LSG skipper has managed just 40 runs in five games, struggling to find fluency and failing to provide the spark expected from a player of his stature and price tag.

Ravindra Jadeja – ₹18 Crores

Chennai Super Kings continued their trust in Ravindra Jadeja by retaining him for ₹18 crores. Known for his all-round prowess, Jadeja has had a lukewarm season so far. In five matches, he has scored 85 runs and taken only two wickets. While he has contributed in patches, his performances haven’t had the match-winning impact CSK would have hoped for from such a high-priced player.

Yuzvendra Chahal – ₹18 Crores

After a standout 2024 season with Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was snapped up by Punjab Kings for ₹18 crores in the auction. However, the leg-spinner has failed to live up to expectations. With only two wickets in five matches and an expensive economy rate of 11, Chahal has struggled to control the middle overs or provide breakthroughs when needed.

Trent Boult – ₹12.50 Crores

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult made a high-profile return to Mumbai Indians for ₹12.50 crores. While he has picked up six wickets in five games, his economy rate of 9.5 runs per over has made him a liability in crucial phases. Boult’s lack of control and consistency has put pressure on MI’s bowling unit, which expected far more from the experienced pacer.

