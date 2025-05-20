Big News For Punjab Kings! 2 Star Players Rejoin Squad For IPL 2025 Playoffs

The tall New Zealand pacer was brought in as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who was ruled out due to injury.

With a spot in the playoffs secured after a crucial win over Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings have more reason to celebrate. Four overseas players—Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kyle Jamieson—are set to rejoin the squad on Tuesday, providing a significant lift ahead of their final league matches.

Boost in Depth Ahead of Key Matches

The four returning players are eligible for immediate selection, beginning with the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals on May 24. Punjab is aiming for a top-two finish, a position that provides an extra opportunity to reach the final.

This marks PBKS’s first playoff qualification since 2014, a drought the team has finally ended with consistent performances this season, particularly from their top-order and bowling unit.

Kyle Jamieson was the first of the four to link up with the squad, with the franchise confirming his arrival via social media. The tall New Zealand pacer was brought in as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who was ruled out due to injury. Jamieson is yet to debut for the team.

Unseen Potential Yet to Be Unleashed

Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis have seen limited action this season, with PBKS frequently rotating their overseas picks to settle their middle-order lineup.

So far, Stoinis has contributed 82 runs from seven innings at a brisk strike rate of 167.34. Inglis, in comparison, has scored 92 runs in six innings, maintaining a strike rate of 139.39.

Aaron Hardie, a seam-bowling all-rounder from Western Australia, was picked up for ₹1.25 crore at the auction but has not featured in a game yet. With South African all-rounder Marco Jansen set to leave for the World Test Championship final after the league stage, Hardie might be called upon to fill a key role during the playoffs.

Final Hurdles Before the Knockouts

Apart from the four returning names, PBKS’s overseas contingent also includes Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, and Mitch Owen.

Following the match against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings will round off their league campaign with a fixture against Mumbai Indians on May 26, hoping to carry their momentum into the playoffs with renewed squad strength.

