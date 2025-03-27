Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

Team India is set to face a major challenge in their upcoming Test series against England, as skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to opt out due to his prolonged struggle in red-ball cricket.

According to a media report, sources have revealed that the Indian captain has already made up his mind to step away from the series. In contrast, Virat Kohli is expected to retain his place in the squad despite ongoing speculation about team selections.

Rohit Sharma’s Struggles in Test Cricket

Rohit’s recent performances in the longest format of the game have been underwhelming. During the Test series against Australia, he managed only 31 runs across three matches and eventually benched himself for the final Test in Sydney.

Given his continued dip in form, his decision to sit out of the England series does not come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, several key Indian players are expected to be part of the India ‘A’ squad, which will play two four-day matches against the England Lions as a preparatory measure for the high-stakes series.

India’s Tour of England: Schedule and Preparations

India’s much-anticipated 45-day tour of England will kick off with the first Test at Headingley on June 20.

The team will be looking to end a long-standing drought, as their last Test series win in England dates back to 2007.

“The first four-day match will be hosted at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury from May 30. The second match is scheduled to begin a week later on June 6 at the County Ground in Northampton,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Currently, all major Indian players are engaged in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the tournament’s knockout matches scheduled for May 20, 21, and 23, followed by the grand final on May 25.

This timeline allows selectors ample time to finalize the India ‘A’ squad before the England tour.

Karun Nair in Contention for England Tour

One of the standout performers in the domestic circuit, Karun Nair, is likely to be included in the squad.

His exceptional form in the 2024-25 season has positioned him as a strong contender for the England tour. Nair emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and ranked fourth in the Ranji Trophy charts with 863 runs in nine matches at an impressive average of 54, including four centuries and two fifties.

His consistent performances played a crucial role in Vidarbha’s victory over Kerala in the Ranji Trophy final, securing their third title.

“There is enough time to announce the squad, mostly ahead of the knockouts or just after those matches. You will then get a clear picture as to which players are available by then,” a source close to the development told a leading news agency on condition of anonymity.

With Rohit Sharma’s absence creating a void at the top, Team India will have to reassess their strategies and player combinations as they gear up for a challenging series in England.

