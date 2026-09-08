Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom’s Net Worth, Earnings and Investment Portfolio- How Did India’s Olympic Boxing Legend Build Her Wealth?

India’s decorated or celebrated boxing champion and former Rajya Sabha Member Mary Kom will begin a new chapter as it has emerged on September 7, Monday. The veteran boxer will join the 20th season of the Reality show Bigg Boss as she will join a host of other celebrities and digital influencers. Known for her grit, craftiness and discipline inside the ring, the 43-year-old will bring the same traits to the reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. But it’s equally intriguing to know about her net worth and investments ahead of her participation in the reality show.

What is Mary Kom’s net worth?

As of 2026, the 43-year-old’s net worth is somewhere between ₹35 crore to ₹45 crore. A few reports also claim that her extended property valutations suggest that the total worth of assets extend to ₹80 crore. Kom also earns major money through brands like Puma, Herbalife, and BSNL. The wealth also includes government cash rewards for sports medals and income from her police rank apart from the parliamentary role. She notably holds the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) for Sports in the Manipur police department. The appointment came following her bronze medal win at the 2012 London Olympics. The Manipur-born athlete had previously served in the lower ranks, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), having joined the State Police after earning success in her early international boxing career. In April 2016, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member.

Kom also earns royalties from her book ‘Unbreakable’ and her biopic that came in 2014 that had Priyanka Chopra playing her role. She also manages the Mary Kom Boxing Academy in Imphal, Manipur. Additionally, the veteran athlete owns residential properties in Faridabad, Haryana and has luxury vehicles like Mercedes-Benz GLS.

“ I will do whatever I can in the show” – Mary Kom

Speaking in a recent interview with The Indian Express, the veteran athlete addressed her decision of joining the reality show and stated:

“I will do whatever I can in the show, and it would be great if I get a second chance. People know me as a sportsperson, so they might have some wrong assumptions about me, so this will bring out the reality. I will bring discipline in the house; everyone should wake up at one time. Whatever we do inside shall remain within the family only. You cannot do anything alone; everyone has to come together.”

Some of the other participants in the show are television actors Mahhi Vij and Kanika Mann, Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey, and Panchayat actor Aasif Khan. Additionally, digital influencers such as Arishfa Khan, gamer ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), and rapper Yung Dsa are also included. Fame Gurukul 2005 winner Qazi Touqeer, singer Riti Tiwari, actors Aman Gandhi and Kushal “Gullu” Tanwar also make the list.