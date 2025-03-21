Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates recently shared a heartwarming moment with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Posting a video on Instagram with the caption, “A snack break before we get to work,” Gates gave fans a glimpse of their shared appreciation for Indian street food.

A Taste of India: Vada Pav Delight

The video shows the duo sitting on a bench, enjoying Mumbai’s beloved vada pav. The clip ends with the intriguing caption, “Serving soon.” Reflecting on his visit to India, Gates expressed admiration for the country’s innovative spirit in his blog, writing, “I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world’s hardest problems in creative ways.”

Sachin Tendulkar: A Cricketing Icon

Known as the ‘God of Cricket,’ Sachin Tendulkar continues to be an enduring figure in the sport. Holding the record for the most runs in both Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), he remains the only player to have scored 100 international centuries. His cricketing journey, spanning from 1989 to 2013, saw him mesmerize fans with his unparalleled skill and dedication.

The Mumbai-born cricketer made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at just 16 years old, followed by his first ODI appearance on December 18 of the same year. Across 664 international matches, he amassed 34,357 runs at an impressive average of 48.52, securing his position as the highest run-scorer in international cricket history. His tally includes 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, records that remain untouched.

Tendulkar also became the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches. His ODI career saw him accumulate 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, while in Test cricket, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

A key player in India’s triumphant 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, Tendulkar fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the prestigious trophy, having made his World Cup debut back in 1992. From 2008 to 2013, he also represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), ultimately helping them secure the title in 2013.

