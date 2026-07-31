Birmingham City vs Barcelona Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More

Birmingham City vs Barcelona Prediction: Football fans across the globe would agree with me that the upcoming friendly between Barcelona and Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Friday is going to be the highlight of Barcelona’s training camp season. Apart from the excitement generated by In reality an English club is being visited by the La Liga champs, the friendly is also the opportunity for new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick to get a closer look at his players after the transfer window is closed.

However, if Chris Davies has done a great job in turning Birmingham City into the most exciting football club in the Championship so far, their players will definitely want to show off their skills on their home pitch against one of the most legendary clubs in the world. The team has a really good start and the players would be motivated to take advantage of the occasion and make a positive impression on the fans.

Birmingham City vs Barcelona Match Timings

Birmingham City vs Barcelona match will take place in England at 7:45 PM Local Time. In Spain, the match will take place at 8:45 PM. Meanwhile, in India, the club friendly clash can be viewed at 12:15 AM (1st August).

Birmingham City vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India who want to follow the Birmingham City vs Barcelona friendly in real time will be able to see the match live on FanCode. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s fans may also watch the game through the club’s official streaming channel, Bara Play. On top of that, Birmingham City’s Blues+ service will also broadcast the match in different places.

Birmingham City Team News

Chris Davies should pick a formidable team as Birmingham move on with their final practices for the upcoming Championship season. The Blues had a great pre-season and they are full of confidence as they come to the game. The Birmingham team does not have any serious injuries before the friendly match.

Birmingham City Predicted Lineup: Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Klarer, Fry, Cochrane; Vicente, Solis, Iwata, Fujimoto; Roberts, Stansfield.

Barcelona Team News

When Barcelona fly into England tomorrow, the squad will include different seasoned players and promising newcomers. The German tactician Hansi Flick has selected his squad for the international break to include Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, and the brand-new acquisition karim Adeyemi. Unfortunately, midfielder Frenkie de Jong will not be able to play because he is still recovering from his knee injury. Besides that, Fermin Lopez was also ruled out of the squad due to an injury. Both De Jong and Lopez did come with the team for the match but they are not expected to be on the starting lineup for Saturday’s match.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup: Szczesny; Fort, Araujo, Martin, Balde; Christensen, Casado, Bernal; Adeyemi, Kluivert, Roony.

Birmingham City vs Barcelona Prediction

Pre-season friendlies mainly focus on fitness and exploring possibilities. Although this is the case, Bara clearly stands out by a big margin with overall quality on the field. Even when a number of their top players are not at 100% after being out of action, Flick’s side has sufficient strength to dominate possession and to get several good shots at goal against the Championship side. It is quite likely that Birmingham will play a very difficult match, but Barcelona’s better overall skills, as well as their attacking threat, should be the reason why they come out winning.

Birmingham City vs Barcelona Prediction: Birmingham City 1-3 Barcelona

Also Read: Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season