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Home > Sports News > Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan

Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan

Rain could play a major role in the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with over 50% chances of showers around toss time. The ENG vs PAK Test may witness a delayed start, although weather conditions are expected to improve later.

England vs Pakistan could have a delayed start due to rainy weather conditions. Image Credit: AFP
England vs Pakistan could have a delayed start due to rainy weather conditions. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 14:03 IST

Birmingham Weather: The weather in the United Kingdom continues to be a mystery. In what is being termed the hottest and driest summer in England, the weather in Birmingham could possibly delay the toss for the third Test between England and Pakistan. The latest weather forecast shows a 50% chance of rain in Birmingham around the time when the toss could take place. Meanwhile, with England having already won the series, the third Test is a dead rubber. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board, by making major changes to the squad, has made sure there are a lot of eyeballs on this Test.

Birmingham Weather: England vs Pakistan Weather Update

The Birmingham weather forecast shows that the toss for the third Test between England and Pakistan could be delayed at Edgbaston. At 11:00 AM (Local Time), when the first ball is scheduled to be bowled, there is a 51% chance of rain in the city. The forecast remains gloomy for cricket fans for another couple of hours. 

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However, the chances of rain will decrease as the day progresses in Birmingham. As the first day ends around 6:00 PM (Local Time), the chances of rain will drop to as low as 20% in Birmingham.

Will the Toss at England vs Pakistan 3rd Test be Delayed?

The toss for the third Test between England and Pakistan could be delayed owing to unfriendly weather conditions. With chances of rain being more than 50% around the time when the toss is scheduled, there is a high chance that the all-important flip of the coin would be delayed at Edgbaston. 

England vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

England Predicted Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad 

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Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan
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Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan

Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan

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Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan
Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan
Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan
Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan

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