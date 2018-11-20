Former cricketer and spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi comes out all guns blazing and targets Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In an event, Bishan Singh Bedi said Virat Kohli is doing all he wants and we are letting it happen. He also called Virat a kid and added that we should not put so much pressure on the kid as a batsman and captain.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is also known as the run machine for his side, has surpassed many great records with his unbeatable batting skills. His aggressions have taken the team to new heights, but the same thing is in talks as he has big responsibilities on his shoulder. In the same row, former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi lashed out at Indian skipper Virat Kohli saying that Kohli is doing all he wants and we are letting it happen. The former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, in an event, reportedly said, “One person (Virat Kohli) is doing all he wants and we are letting it happen.”

In the event, Bishan Singh Bedi broke his silence on the relations between Virat Kohli and former India coach Anil Kumble, saying he was gracious to leave it like that. The spin legend called the relation between Virat and Kumble as untenable. Bedi added that Kohli’s reservations about his style of functioning propelled Kumble to step down. Bedi added, “Our team is made of one person, everything is about Kohli. The amount of focus there is, you don’t realise how much pressure you are putting on that kid (Kohli), both as a batsman and a captain.”

Anil Kumble had resigned two days after the Men in Blue faced a humiliating defeat by 180-run against the arch-rival Pakistan in the 2016 Champions Trophy final. When Anil Kumble was the head coach of men’s cricket team, India registered Test series win against West Indies (2-0), New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1-0) and Australia (2-1). Team India also won eight ODIs and lost 5 matches including the 2016 Champions Trophy finals against Pakistan.

“The Indian team is good, we all know that but the same team went to England and South Africa and those teams were also “weak”. Yes the bans have happened on Steve Smith and David Warner but a team is not made of two individuals”

