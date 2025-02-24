BJP Leader Anurag Thakur Seen With Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Sparks Debate Online

BJP leader Anurag Thakur was spotted enjoying a cricket match in Dubai alongside former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. With Afridi’s past remarks on Kashmir fueling controversy, social media erupted in debate over Thakur’s unexpected company.

A controversy erupted online after BJP leader and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur was seen enjoying a cricket match in Dubai alongside former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. The presence of Thakur, a senior leader from a party, in the company of Afridi—who has been vocal about his support for Kashmir’s separation from India—has led to intense reactions on social media.

Photo Goes Viral

The viral image of Thakur and Afridi surfaced during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai. India secured a dominant six-wicket victory over Pakistan, inching closer to the semi-finals, while Pakistan found itself on the brink of elimination.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan struggled to gain momentum, managing a total of 241 runs. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for their side with 62 and 46 runs, respectively, but their innings lacked aggression. A late cameo from Khushdil Shah (38 off 39 balls) provided some resistance, but it was evident that Pakistan’s total was below par, considering the Dubai International Stadium’s average first-innings winning score of 258 in ODIs.

India’s bowlers put up a disciplined performance, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming 3/40 and Hardik Pandya delivering an economical spell of 2/31 in his eight overs.

Social Media Backlash Against Anurag Thakur

Despite the high-voltage cricketing action, it was Anurag Thakur’s presence alongside Shahid Afridi that stole the spotlight, triggering a storm on social media. Many users pointed out Afridi’s previous statements in favor of the “Free Kashmir” movement, questioning how a senior BJP leader could be seen associating with him.

Entrepreneur and social media influencer Divya Gandotra Tandon took a jibe at Thakur, stating,”Wow, what a display of sportsman spirit! But just in case you’ve had a sudden bout of selective amnesia, @ianuragthakur ji, Shahid Afridi is the same guy who cheered for the ‘Free Kashmir’ movement and couldn’t resist making separatist statements. But hey, who’s keeping track, right?”

Wow, what a display of sportsman spirit! But just in case you’ve had a sudden bout of selective amnesia, @ianuragthakur ji, Shaheed Afridi is the same guy who cheered for the “Free Kashmir” movement and couldn’t resist making separatist statements. But hey, who’s keeping track,… pic.twitter.com/fBmiAY5zBQ — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) February 23, 2025

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi also criticized Thakur, highlighting what he described as BJP’s hypocrisy,”Anurag Thakur, after enjoying Biryani with Shahid Afridi! BJP-RSS’s ideology in a nutshell: Pakistani Muslim ❤️ Indian Muslim 💔 Hypocrisy so strong, even their own WhatsApp groups must be confused!”

Anurag Thakur, after enjoying Biryani with Shahid Afridi! BJP-RSS’s ideology in a nutshell: Pakistani Muslim ❤️

Indian Muslim 💔 Hypocrisy so strong, even their own WhatsApp groups must be confused! pic.twitter.com/B6ALgEYqY6 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 23, 2025

Another social media user, Harsh, remarked,”If it had been any Congress leader instead of Anurag Thakur, Bhakts would have declared him Anti-National by now. Shahid Afridi calls Kashmir a part of Pakistan.”

If it had been any Congress leader instead of Anurag Thakur, Bhakts would have declared him Anti-National by now. Shahid Afridi calls Kashmir a part of Pakistan.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/2dniCf4gfx — Harsh (@harsht2024) February 23, 2025

Another X user, Neel offered a broader perspective on the situation, suggesting that hostility toward Pakistan is often limited to rhetoric aimed at the common people, while elites and politicians maintain cordial relations, “The animosity toward Pakistan is just for the fauj and the common people. The elite and the eminents toast to Aman ki Aasha, even if they’re ruling party MPs and former ministers.”

The animosity toward Pakistan is just for the fauj and the common people. The elite and the eminents toast to Aman ki Aasha, even if they’re ruling party MPs and former ministers. pic.twitter.com/0NOHM57s2f — Neel (@MajorNeel) February 24, 2025

Political Ramifications on Anurag Thakur Meeting Afridi

The BJP has yet to respond to the controversy. Thakur, a key figure in the party known for his nationalist stance, has previously been vocal about issues concerning Pakistan and national security. His appearance alongside Afridi, therefore, has surprised many and provided ammunition for critics.

