Saturday, March 8, 2025
  Black Caps Chase History: Can New Zealand Repeat 2000 Champions Trophy Success?

Black Caps Chase History: Can New Zealand Repeat 2000 Champions Trophy Success?

New Zealand squad recently had a special send-off before departing for the tournament, with former cricketer Scott Styris sharing stories about the 2000 campaign.

Black Caps Chase History: Can New Zealand Repeat 2000 Champions Trophy Success?


As New Zealand prepares to face India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, opener Will Young has expressed his team’s determination to emulate the achievements of their cricketing heroes from 2000. The Black Caps famously defeated India by four wickets in the Champions Trophy final in Kenya, a victory that continues to inspire a new generation of Kiwi cricketers.

New Zealand is set to field a formidable squad for the much-anticipated clash, with the 32-year-old Young drawing motivation from his childhood memories of the 2000 triumph.

“There were some iconic names in that squad, and plenty of guys in this team looked up to them. It’s amazing to have the chance to achieve the same thing 25 years later. I was eight years old back then and just starting to fall in love with the game,” Young said, as quoted by the ICC.

New Zealand squad recently had a special send-off before departing for the tournament, with former cricketer Scott Styris sharing stories about the 2000 campaign. “It was cool to recognize the past and to remember that New Zealand has done this before. Now, it’s about passing the baton, and hopefully, we can replicate their success in the final,” Young added.

Much like their historic 2000 campaign, New Zealand’s openers have been instrumental in their journey through Pakistan and the UAE. Rachin Ravindra has already scored two centuries, while Young made an impact with a ton in the tournament opener against Pakistan. However, the Black Caps’ only setback came in their previous encounter against India in Dubai, a match that provided valuable insights into their opponent’s strategy.

“There’s a lot we can learn from that game from a scouting perspective, particularly as a batter. Our bowlers also got a good look at India’s approach. It was a great opportunity to understand their style of play in those conditions. Now, we need to adapt and stay composed under pressure on Sunday,” Young emphasized.

As the final approaches, New Zealand will aim to channel the spirit of their cricketing predecessors and script another memorable chapter in their Champions Trophy history. With a well-balanced squad and lessons learned from their earlier loss, the Black Caps are poised to give their best shot at lifting the coveted trophy once again.

(With ANI Inputs)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final India vs New Zealand

