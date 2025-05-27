Blunder XI: RCB’s Rajat Patidar Mix-Up Leaves Fans Scratching Heads

A photo of the amended sheet, with Suyash replacing Patidar, surfaced on social media. Broadcasters also updated their team graphics to reflect the change.

Rajat Patidar, the appointed captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), did not take charge once again in their high-stakes match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27.

Instead, Jitesh Sharma walked out for the toss and chose to bowl first. He explained that Patidar would only feature as an Impact Player due to a finger injury that had also kept him out during the previous game’s fielding innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mix-Up in the Official Team Sheet Raises Eyebrows

Despite Sharma’s clarification, Patidar’s name appeared in RCB’s official playing XI for bowling first. Broadcasters also included him in the lineup, but he did not come out to the field. This pointed to an apparent mix-up by the team management while submitting the official sheet.

“We will field first. Looks like a good wicket, we’ll fancy to chase. Rajat Patidar is our impact player. Looking to win and make it into the top-2. Tim David misses out, Liam comes in, so does Thushara, he replaces Ngidi who left the team,” Jitesh said at the toss.

Under the current Impact Player rule, captains are required to carry two team sheets to the toss. If they bowl first, they submit a lineup with more bowlers, anticipating the addition of a batter as the Impact substitute. If they bat first, they reverse the strategy. In this case, RCB’s sheet for bowling first oddly included an extra batter in Patidar and excluded leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who usually enters as the Impact Player when the team bats first.

RCB Gets a Lifeline with On-Spot Correction

Later, it was confirmed that RCB was allowed to make a correction to the lineup. A photo of the amended sheet, with Suyash replacing Patidar, surfaced on social media. Broadcasters also updated their team graphics to reflect the change.

Sanjay Bangar, former India player and ex-RCB coach, pointed out during commentary that LSG had the option to reject the correction. If they had done so, RCB would have been forced to stick with the incorrect XI.

That could have meant fielding an injured Patidar and playing the first innings one bowler short, a major setback in a crucial encounter.

Close Call Highlights Fragility of New Rule Implementation

This incident once again highlighted the complications involved in managing the Impact Player rule. A small clerical error had the potential to significantly impact the outcome of a key match.

RCB managed to avoid a disaster this time, but the close call serves as a clear warning about the importance of precision and coordination off the field.

