BLW vs ECR, ETPL 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch European T20 Premier League Final Between Belfast Wolves And Edinburg Castle Rockers In India?

BLW vs ECR, European T20 Premier League 2026 Final: The first season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has reached its final stop as Belfast Wolves and Edinburg Castle Rockers will compete in the final at The Village, Malahide in Dublin on September 20, Sunday. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Santner will look to become the winning captain of the inaugural season of the T20 extravaganza.

Wolves have admittedly brought their A games in the final three matches, beating the Glasgow Comic by 103 runs, Castle Rockers by 9 runs and the Amsterdam Wolves in the qualifiers by seven wickets to qualify for the final. It has been a collective performance by them throughout the tournamant, with Mark Chapman emerging as their leading run-getter with 283 runs. The Wolves’ leading wicket-taker is currently Matthew Humphreys, bagging 14 wickets in 11 games, averaging 17.42.

Meanwhile, the Castle Rockers finished the group stage at the top of the table with six wins in 10 games, led expertly by New Zealand’s white-ball captain Mitchell Santner. The Rockers haven’t been as consistent as they would have liked, especially with the bat. The last three games have seen Rockers’ batting unit stutter; hence, they need a big lift in the tournament-decider.

BLW vs ECR, European T20 Premier League 2026 Final: Squads

Belfast Wolves: Glenn Maxwell (c), Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Devon Conway, David Miller, Mark Chapman, Paul Stirling, Harry Manenti, Mark Adair, Alexander Roy, Crishan Kalugamage, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Humphreys, Chris Jordan, Fred Klaassen, Saurabh Netravalkar, Zainullah Ihsan.

Edinburg Castle Rockers: Mitchell Santner (c), Ross Adair, Andries Gous, Charlie Tear, Gareth Delany, JJ Smuts, Laurie Evans, Brandon McMullen, Finlay McCreath, Tom Curran, Sean Solia, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Trent Boult, Safyaan Sharif, Khuzaima Tanveer, AJ Tye.

BLW vs ECR, European T20 Premier League 2026 Final: When and Where to Watch in India?

The final between the Belfast Wolves and Edinburg Castle Rockers will be telecasted by Star Sports in India. Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the fixture on Jio Hotstar App and website. The final will kick off at 18:45 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 18:15 PM IST.