Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro ended the unbeaten run of Swiss Marvel Roger Federer in 2018 on Sunday by outclassing the World No in an enchanting final at the BNP Paribas Open. The 29-year old Argentine outclassed top-seeded Roger Federer 6-4,7-6 (8), 7-6 (2) to emerge victorious in the BNP Paribas Open final. What makes Del Potro’s win over Roger Federer more riveting is that the Argentine came close to an early retirement thanks to multiple wrist surgeries. Putting all the unforgiving times aside, del Potro break the shackles to clinch his first Master’s title at Indian Wells.

With the jam-packed crowd cheering in Federer’s corner, Juan Martin del Potro emphatically earned the support from the gods of tennis to wrap up the final in his favour. del Potro, who has been a conqueror of the Mighty Federer in the past when he clinched his first US Open title in 2009 was seen using his ferocious backhand with one hand instead of two. With the win, del Porto is now the only tennis player in Argentina to ever win the coveted BNP Paribas Open. “I was thinking about (that) forehand miss the entire time,” del Potro was quoted as saying. Potro’s triumph also ended the 17-match winning run of Roger Federer which was his career best.

Juan Martin del Potro received a hefty $1.3 million match winning amount for his heroics against Federer. “I cannot believe I won this tournament, beating Roger in a great final and level of tennis,” del Potro was quoted as saying after the match. While Potro eclipsed Roger Federer in the final, Japanese ace Naomi Osaka clinched the women’s title after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-2. “It was a lot of frustration after that match point, but then I play well,” del Potro said in a statement.

