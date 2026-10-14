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Home > Sports News > Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, likely lineups, team news, and live streaming details for the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 clash. Check the match date, kick-off time, Aspmyra Stadion venue, SonyLIV streaming, TV broadcast details, and score prediction before the European encounter.

Bodo Glimt will host Borussia Dortmund for a clash in the UEFA Champions League. Image Credit: X
Bodo Glimt will host Borussia Dortmund for a clash in the UEFA Champions League. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 21:25 IST

Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Bodø/Glimt will host Borussia Dortmund in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league-phase encounter at Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday, October 14. The Norwegian side will aim to bounce back from a disappointing opening defeat, while Dortmund will look to secure another European victory. 

Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview 

Bodo/Glimt were hammered 5-0 in their first league-phase game against Bayern Munich, and will need a back-against-the-wall mentality to come away with anything from the game in Norway.

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Dortmund, for their part, kicked off their European season with a 3-2 win over Villarreal. Niko Kovac’s side will feel optimistic about earning another three points, but the artificial pitch at Aspmyra Stadion might make for a different proposition to the Germans’ opponents.

Bodo/Glimt drew 2-2 against Dortmund in the last head-to-head between the clubs in the Dortmund 2025/26 Champions League group stage. That means the visitors should not expect to make life easy for Dortmund here, but to win they may need to pull off a shock.

Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News

Defender Odin Luras Bjortuft will miss out due to suspension after he received a red card in the match against Bayern. Andreas Helmersen has been tipped to spearhead the Bod/Glimt attack having scored in their last league game.

Dortmund are missing a defensive player of note, with Nico Schlotterbeck excluded from the away team due to load management. Julian Ryerson and Carney Chukwuemeka have recovered from injury, but Emre Can continues to be unavailable.

Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineups

Bodø/Glimt predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Fredrik Sjøvold, Villads Nielsen, Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Bjørkan; Joshua Kitolano, Patrick Berg, Sondre Fet; Sondre Auklend, Andreas Helmersen, Ole Blomberg.

Borussia Dortmund predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Daniel Svensson; Julian Ryerson, Joey Veerman, Felix Nmecha, Maximilian Beier; Konstantinos Karetsas, Marcel Sabitzer; Serhou Guirassy. 

Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Streaming Details

  • Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026
  • Venue: Aspmyra Stadion, Bodø, Norway
  • Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 15
  • India live streaming: SonyLIV
  • India TV broadcast: Sony Ten 5
  • UK: TNT Sports and HBO Max
  • USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and Fubo, subject to regional availability. 

Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Dortmund have a more talented team on paper, but Bod/Glimt’s brilliant home form makes this a challenging away clash. The Norwegian side have taken on some big names in Europe at their Aspmyra Stadion ground before, and their open style of play could catch Dortmund out.

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Also Read: AS Roma vs Real Madrid Prediction: Who Will Win in ROM vs RMA? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

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Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Tags: Bodo Glimt vs Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League

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Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
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