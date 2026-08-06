Bodoland FC Thrash FC1 3-0 to Revive Durand Cup 2026 Campaign

Bodoland FC reignited their 135th IndianOil Durand Cup campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over FC1 in a Group F encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, August 6. After suffering defeat to NorthEast United FC in their opening match, Bodoland bounced back in impressive fashion with a dominant second-half display.

Before kickoff, the match witnessed a thoughtful gesture as FC1 captain Ikhlaq Fayaz presented a sapling to Bodoland skipper Halicharan Narzary during the coin toss. The initiative highlighted FC1’s commitment to promoting water conservation and climate awareness, themes reflected in the design of the club’s Durand Cup jersey.

Once the game began, however, Bodoland took control and rarely allowed FC1 to settle.

The opening stages were evenly contested, with both teams battling for possession in midfield. Bodoland created the first meaningful opportunity in the seventh minute when Robinson Rendon broke into the penalty area, but alert defending denied him a clear attempt on goal.

As the first half progressed, Bodoland gradually increased the pressure. Norberto delivered a teasing cross in the 21st minute that found Rendon unmarked, but the forward’s header lacked power and was comfortably collected by goalkeeper Aftab Ashraf.

Halicharan Narzary continued to create problems down the left flank, repeatedly supplying dangerous crosses into the box. Despite generating several opportunities, Bodoland failed to make their dominance count before the break. Their best chance arrived just before halftime when Gwgwmsar Gayary somehow missed the target from close range with the goal at his mercy.

FC1, meanwhile, struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. Hayat Bashir came closest with a shot from a tight angle, while Farhan Fayaz’s stoppage-time free-kick sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 57th minute. Narzary once again proved the creator, beating his marker before delivering an inviting cross for Rendon, who made no mistake this time by heading home to put Bodoland in front.

FC1 attempted to respond immediately, but Huzafah Ahmad Dar narrowly missed the target as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Head coach Vikash Panthi’s substitutions proved decisive in the closing stages. Substitute Rituraj Mohan doubled the advantage in the 78th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area following a blocked free-kick. Just four minutes later, fellow substitute Aron Thapa completed the scoring, showing composure to drive into the box and slot past Ashraf.

The victory lifts Bodoland to three points from two matches, level with FC1 but behind them on goal difference in Group F. NorthEast United continue to lead the standings, while Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC remain without a point.

With confidence restored after their opening setback, Bodoland have firmly put themselves back in contention for a place in the knockout stage.