‘Body Can’t Take The Toll’ Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss Part Of England Test Series

India’s pace attack has been dealt a significant setback ahead of the high-stakes five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. According to a report by The Indian Express, premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that his body is not fit to handle the physical toll of playing all five matches in the upcoming series. This development comes just days before the official squad announcement, expected on Saturday, May 24.

The report cites that Bumrah, who has just returned from a grueling season, conveyed to the selectors that he may only be available for a maximum of three Tests. This has put the selection committee in a quandary, especially considering India’s pace spearhead had suffered a back injury during the final Test of the recently concluded Australia series, which India lost 1-3. Bumrah had captained the side in that match, stepping in for Rohit Sharma who opted out due to poor form.

Shami is also likely to miss England tour

To compound India’s bowling concerns, fellow pacer Mohammed Shami is also likely to miss the England tour. Although the 34-year-old has been bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad, a report from ESPNcricinfo suggests that Shami hasn’t built up the necessary workload required for the demands of red-ball cricket.

A BCCI medical official was sent to Lucknow earlier this week to assess Shami’s readiness before Hyderabad’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite recovering from an ankle surgery in February 2024, Shami has reportedly been struggling with pain in his right knee, casting further doubt on his availability.

The potential absence of both Bumrah and Shami India’s most experienced red-ball pacers could leave a significant void in the bowling department as India prepares to face a strong English side in their home conditions.

The upcoming Test series also marks the beginning of a new era for Indian cricket, following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Most players from the Australia tour are expected to retain their spots, with a few new faces likely to be drafted in to bolster the squad.

The BCCI selection panel faces tough decisions ahead, as the clock ticks down to the crucial announcement. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how India reshapes its bowling unit for the challenging English summer.

