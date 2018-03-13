Manchester United are ready to host Sevilla in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Old Trafford. As per reports in English media, the Lowry hotel in which United boss Jose Mourinho was staying had to be emptied and checked. The security officials , however, found no potential explosives but the Manchester United staff and players didn't had the welcome they were expecting.

Manchester United are set to face Sevilla in the return leg of the Champions League last-16 clash at Old Trafford. Ahead of the big game, the Red Devils were left in shock when they received the news of a bomb scare during their stay at the team hotel. The incident happened on Monday when heavy security was deployed outside the hotel, where Mourinho was staying after the security officials were told of a potential explosion in the area. Manchester United’s Champions League preparations were halted by the shocker but things returned to normal after no threat was detected.

Hotel – the Lowry, where Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho stays had to be cordoned off for a bomb check. The hotel was shut down with a bomb disposal team taking a survey of the area to diffuse any potential threat. As per an Express report, The hotel was shut down and a bomb disposal team was deployed to attend to a suspected World World II explosive. Later after the security survey was over, it was determined that there was no danger. No bomb was located but the security check certainly put the Manchester United squad in a state of worry and shock.

The players and the staff, who arrived at the hotel, didn’t had the welcome they would have expected. Manchester United played a goalless draw against Sevilla in Spain, with David De Gea making tremendous saves to keep Mourinho’s hopes alive in the competition. United war far from best on the pitch but De Gea denied a superb close-range effort from Sevilla’s Luis Muriel to ensure the tie remains all to play for at Old Trafford.

However, since the Sevilla draw, United have found the winning momentum back with two incredible comebacks against Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, followed by a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford against arch-rivals Liverpool. With the win, United have cemented the second spot on the Premier League table, taking a significant five points lead from third-placed Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Paul Pogba after missing out the win against Liverpool has been roped back in the squad and is likely to face Sevilla if he is deemed completely fit. The French midfielder has been in the centre of a number of speculations suggesting a possible rift between him and manager Jose Mourinho but was seen interrupting his boss after the Liverpool victory in a post-match interview, where he reached out to him and congratulated him for the victory. Pogba flooring all the rumours proved that he is very much a Manchester United player and will be on the job whenever required.

Meanwhile, United’s latest attacking recruit from Arsenal Alexis Sanchez despite starting in all the game since his arrival has managed to score only once and would aim to change the fact against Sevilla. Sanchez remains one of the most experienced players in a relatively young United team with most number of Champions League appearances to his kitty. Mctominay will take midfield duties as usual with or without Pogba as he has been terrific for Mourinho across competitions in a defensive role.

Manchester United squad for Sevilla:

David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelöf, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez.

