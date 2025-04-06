Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Boom Boom Is Back! Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of RCB Clash

Boom Boom Is Back! Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of RCB Clash

Mumbai Indians have reason to celebrate as their pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the squad ahead of their high-stakes face-off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians have reason to celebrate as their pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the squad ahead of their high-stakes face-off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Having completed his rehab, Bumrah is back in the mix after a lengthy injury layoff. The speedster has been out since January, when he picked up a back injury during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His absence has been felt deeply in MI’s campaign, with the team managing just one win in their first four matches. With Bumrah’s return, there’s renewed hope for a turnaround.

A Pillar of MI’s Bowling Arsenal

Since his debut in 2013, Bumrah has been at the heart of Mumbai Indians’ bowling lineup. Over the years, he’s built a formidable reputation, often regarded as the best pacer across all formats.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With 165 wickets in 133 IPL appearances, Bumrah’s record speaks volumes. His ability to deliver under pressure has made him a game-changer for the five-time champions.

While it’s still uncertain whether he’ll take the field against RCB on April 7, there’s optimism about his availability for the April 17 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Opponents Already Bracing for the Bumrah Test

One player already looking forward to that contest is SRH’s rising all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

“I would be grateful for the challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world right now, and facing him would be an exciting contest. If I manage to score some runs against him, I would be very happy. Competing against top bowlers like Bumrah is what makes the game exciting,” Reddy said on JioHotstar’s show Gen Bold.

“This generation of Indian cricket has been shaped by legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights, and we aspire to carry forward their legacy. Players like Jasprit, Rohit and Virat are truly golden assets to Indian cricket.” he added.

MI Desperate for a Turnaround

MI’s early-season struggles have only highlighted how crucial Bumrah is to their plans.

Even the form of former captain Rohit Sharma has added to the team’s concerns. The batting hasn’t fired consistently, and the bowling without Bumrah has lacked teeth.

As Jasprit Bumrah gears up for a potential return, MI fans will be hoping “Boom Boom” brings back the magic and reignites their IPL 2025 campaign.

ALSO READ: Jason Gillespie Blasts PCB Again: ‘Pakistan Experience Ruined My Coaching Passion’

 

Filed under

hardik pandya ipl IPL 2025 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians rohit sharma Virat Kohli

newsx

Boom Boom Is Back! Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of RCB Clash
RBI Reports Significant R

RBI Reports Significant Rise In India’s Forex Reserves, Reaching USD 665.4 Billion
People of India are Witne

People of India are Witnessing Our Governance,” PM Modi Extends Greeting To BJP Workers On...
newsx

Here’s Why Ram Navmi Is Celebrated During Chaitra Navratri: Unveiling The Significance
Every year, the arrival o

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?
newsx

Jason Gillespie Blasts PCB Again: ‘Pakistan Experience Ruined My Coaching Passion’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

RBI Reports Significant Rise In India’s Forex Reserves, Reaching USD 665.4 Billion

RBI Reports Significant Rise In India’s Forex Reserves, Reaching USD 665.4 Billion

People of India are Witnessing Our Governance,” PM Modi Extends Greeting To BJP Workers On Foundation Day

People of India are Witnessing Our Governance,” PM Modi Extends Greeting To BJP Workers On...

Here’s Why Ram Navmi Is Celebrated During Chaitra Navratri: Unveiling The Significance

Here’s Why Ram Navmi Is Celebrated During Chaitra Navratri: Unveiling The Significance

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Jason Gillespie Blasts PCB Again: ‘Pakistan Experience Ruined My Coaching Passion’

Jason Gillespie Blasts PCB Again: ‘Pakistan Experience Ruined My Coaching Passion’

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting