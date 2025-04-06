Boom Boom Is Back! Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of RCB Clash

Mumbai Indians have reason to celebrate as their pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the squad ahead of their high-stakes face-off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Having completed his rehab, Bumrah is back in the mix after a lengthy injury layoff. The speedster has been out since January, when he picked up a back injury during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His absence has been felt deeply in MI’s campaign, with the team managing just one win in their first four matches. With Bumrah’s return, there’s renewed hope for a turnaround.

A Pillar of MI’s Bowling Arsenal

Since his debut in 2013, Bumrah has been at the heart of Mumbai Indians’ bowling lineup. Over the years, he’s built a formidable reputation, often regarded as the best pacer across all formats.

With 165 wickets in 133 IPL appearances, Bumrah’s record speaks volumes. His ability to deliver under pressure has made him a game-changer for the five-time champions.

While it’s still uncertain whether he’ll take the field against RCB on April 7, there’s optimism about his availability for the April 17 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Opponents Already Bracing for the Bumrah Test

One player already looking forward to that contest is SRH’s rising all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

“I would be grateful for the challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world right now, and facing him would be an exciting contest. If I manage to score some runs against him, I would be very happy. Competing against top bowlers like Bumrah is what makes the game exciting,” Reddy said on JioHotstar’s show Gen Bold.

“This generation of Indian cricket has been shaped by legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights, and we aspire to carry forward their legacy. Players like Jasprit, Rohit and Virat are truly golden assets to Indian cricket.” he added.

MI Desperate for a Turnaround

MI’s early-season struggles have only highlighted how crucial Bumrah is to their plans.

Even the form of former captain Rohit Sharma has added to the team’s concerns. The batting hasn’t fired consistently, and the bowling without Bumrah has lacked teeth.

As Jasprit Bumrah gears up for a potential return, MI fans will be hoping “Boom Boom” brings back the magic and reignites their IPL 2025 campaign.

